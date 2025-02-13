Fluence Unveils Smartstack, a High-Density AC-based Energy Storage Platform with a Breakthrough Modular Design

Backed by Fluence’s industry-leading project deployment expertise, Smartstack delivers advanced intelligence, approximately 30% higher energy density compared to other leading market solutions, and drives enhanced overall project economics

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, services, and asset optimization software, today announced Smartstack™, a high-density, AC-based energy storage platform, now commercially available for grid-scale applications worldwide with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2025. Combining smart performance, predictive servicing, top safety levels, and a future-ready modular design, Smartstack addresses critical industry challenges brought on by unprecedented growth and demand including performance, transportation logistics constraints, and land use.





Smartstack’s patent-pending design strategically splits battery storage systems into units with easily transportable weight and dimensions, reducing shipping constraints and installation complexity. Onsite, the system maximizes project site density, delivering up to 7.5 MWh energy density when integrating three hundred Amperes hour (Ah) generation batteries. This density is approximately 30% higher than currently available AC-based systems. The platform enables more MWh generation within existing project footprints, reducing costs and making previously constrained sites viable for storage project development.

Smartstack reimagines energy storage design through a flexible modular architecture that can be tailored for varying market needs. 2-hr and 4-hr storage durations as well as longer 6-hr and 8-hr durations are all available for sale now. The market urgently needs systems that can scale quickly and affordably while maximizing availability during peak demand events. The product’s proprietary form factor includes two key components:

Smart Skid – A base platform that houses the brains of the Smartstack system. The Smart Skid integrates advanced cooling equipment, power control system hardware, all cabling, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities with convenient maintenance access.

A base platform that houses the brains of the Smartstack system. The Smart Skid integrates advanced cooling equipment, power control system hardware, all cabling, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities with convenient maintenance access. Pods – Smartstack battery pods sit atop the Smart Skid and contain the system’s battery cells. Pods support cells from multiple vendors, assuring the most competitive pricing and top performance. The pods are also designed to be swapped with replacement units during maintenance or technology upgrades to maximize system availability.

"Fluence’s track record of innovation and speed of execution drive us as we guide the energy storage industry forward. Backed by our industry-leading expertise developing and deploying innovative solutions globally, Smartstack reimagines how systems are designed, built, and maintained,” said Fluence President & CEO Julian Nebreda. "By addressing critical challenges like supply chain shipping constraints, product density, serviceability, and modularity, we are delivering a platform that is more scalable and easier to operate than competing solutions. This translates to superior project economics for our customers.”

Guaranteed to deliver up to 99% availability with Fluence’s best-in-class long-term service agreement to help maximize revenue generation, Smartstack's innovative approach makes intelligence, not hardware, the heart of innovation. The platform elevates system intelligence with locally deployed AI, autonomously optimizing embedded controls while providing full visibility across storage portfolios.

The modular design of Smartstack enables a more agile and cost-effective supply chain localization strategy, allowing components to be sourced or manufactured regionally to optimize availability, cost, and compliance while enhancing resilience against geopolitical and logistical disruptions.

"Smartstack maintains Fluence’s uncompromising commitment to safety and cybersecurity, incorporating multi-layer protection systems,” said Fluence VP of Product and Program Management Mark Berger. "The platform integrates the same industry-leading safety features as our trusted Gridstack products which includes large-scale fire testing certification, now at a much higher density. These advanced safety features work together to prevent, detect, and contain thermal events, minimizing potential damage and downtime. Our unwavering commitment to safety is at the heart of every product we deliver, and Smartstack is no exception.”

To date, Fluence has deployed and contracted more than 37.7 GWh of storage projects globally, including the world’s first grid-connected system.

Click here to access a media kit with additional information and photos available for media use.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on Linkedln or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding anticipated operational performance and impact of Smartstack on the Company and our customers, our future results of operations and financial position, operational performance, anticipated growth and business strategy, projected costs, prospects, plans, and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected growth and demand for our energy storage solutions, services, and digital application offerings, relationships with new and existing customers and suppliers, and introduction of new energy storage solutions, services, and digital application offerings and adoption of such offerings by customers are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "expects,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "could,” "seeks,” "intends,” "targets,” "projects,” "contemplates,” "grows,” "believes,” "estimates,” "predicts,” "potential,” "commits,” or "continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our relatively limited operating and revenue history as an independent entity and the nascent clean energy industry; anticipated increasing expenses in the future and our ability to maintain prolonged profitability; fluctuations of our order intake and results of operations across fiscal periods; potential difficulties in maintaining manufacturing capacity and establishing expected mass manufacturing capacity in the future; risks relating to delays, disruptions, and quality control problems in our manufacturing operations; risks relating to quality and quantity of components provided by suppliers; risks relating to our status as a relatively low-volume purchaser as well as from supplier concentration and limited supplier capacity; risks relating to operating as a global company with a global supply chain; changes in the cost and availability of raw materials and underlying components; failure by manufacturers, vendors, and suppliers to use ethical business practices and comply with applicable laws and regulations; significant reduction in pricing or order volume or loss of one or more of our significant customers or their inability to perform under their contracts; risks relating to competition for our offerings and our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; ability to maintain and enhance our reputation and brand recognition; ability to effectively manage our recent and future growth and expansion of our business and operations; our growth depends in part on the success of our relationships with third parties; ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; risks associated with engineering and construction, utility interconnection, commissioning and installation of our energy storage solutions and products, cost overruns, and delays; risks relating to lengthy sales and installation cycle for our energy storage solutions; risks related to defects, errors, vulnerabilities and/or bugs in our products and technology; risks relating to estimation uncertainty related to our product warranties; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; risks related to our current and planned foreign operations; amounts included in our pipeline and contracted backlog may not result in actual revenue or translate into profits; risks related to acquisitions we have made or that we may pursue; events and incidents relating to storage, delivery, installation, operation, maintenance and shutdowns of our products; risks relating to our impacts to our customer relationships due to events and incidents during the project lifecycle of an energy storage solution; actual or threatened health epidemics, pandemics or similar public health threats; ability to obtain financial assurances for our projects; risks relating to whether renewable energy technologies are suitable for widespread adoption or if sufficient demand for our offerings do not develop or takes longer to develop than we anticipate; estimates on size of our total addressable market; barriers arising from current electric utility industry policies and regulations and any subsequent changes; risks relating to the cost of electricity available from alternative sources; macroeconomic uncertainty and market conditions; risk relating to interest rates or a reduction in the availability of tax equity or project debt capital in the global financial markets and corresponding effects on customers’ ability to finance energy storage systems and demand for our energy storage solutions; reduction, elimination, or expiration of government incentives or regulations regarding renewable energy; decline in public acceptance of renewable energy, or delay, prevent, or increase in the cost of customer projects; severe weather events; increased attention to ESG matters; restrictions set forth in our current credit agreement and future debt agreements; uncertain ability to raise additional capital to execute on business opportunities; ability to obtain, maintain and enforce proper protection for our intellectual property, including our technology; threat of lawsuits by third parties alleging intellectual property violations; adequate protection for our trademarks and trade names; ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; risks relating to our patent portfolio; ability to effectively protect data integrity of our technology infrastructure and other business systems; use of open-source software; failure to comply with third party license or technology agreements; inability to license rights to use technologies on reasonable terms; risks relating to compromises, interruptions, or shutdowns of our systems; changes in the global trade environment; potential changes in tax laws or regulations; risks relating to environmental, health, and safety laws and potential obligations, liabilities and costs thereunder; failure to comply with data privacy and data security laws, regulations and industry standards; risks relating to potential future legal proceedings, regulatory disputes, and governmental inquiries; risks related to ownership of our Class A common stock; risks related to us being a "controlled company” within the meaning of the Nasdaq rules; risks relating to the terms of our amended and restated certificate of incorporation and amended and restated bylaws; risks relating to our relationship with our Founders and Continuing Equity Owners; risks relating to conflicts of interest by our officers and directors due to positions with Continuing Equity Owners; risks related to short-seller activists; we depend on distributions from Fluence Energy, LLC to pay our taxes and expenses and Fluence Energy, LLC’s ability to make such distributions may be limited or restricted in certain scenarios; risks arising out of the Company’s tax receivable agreement; unanticipated changes in effective tax rates or adverse outcomes resulting from examination of tax returns; risks relating to improper and ineffective internal control over reporting to comply with Sarbanes-Oxley Act; risks relating to changes in accounting principles or their applicability to us; risks relating to estimates or judgments relating to our critical accounting policies; and the factors described under the headings Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors” and Item 7. "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on November 29, 2024 and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward­-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications

Email: shayla.ebsen@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486

Analyst Contact

Lexington May, Vice President of Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629