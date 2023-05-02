Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'452 0.1%  SPI 15'089 0.1%  Dow 34'052 -0.1%  DAX 15'868 -0.3%  Euro 0.9841 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'341 -0.4%  Gold 1'988 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'182 0.0%  Dollar 0.8973 0.2%  Öl 79.1 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Trotz Rezessionsängsten: Schweizer Anleger setzen auf nachhaltige Investments
HSBC-Aktie stark: HSBC mit deutlich höheren Erträgen - weiterer Aktienrückkauf in Planung
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
GAM-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Aktienrückkauf-Programm beendet
Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter: Krauss Maffei Wegmann und Rheinmetall legen Streit um "Leopard 2"-Panzer bei
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Logitech2575132Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Idorsia36346343ams24924656
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Fluence Energ a Aktie [Valor: 114036523 / ISIN: US34379V1035]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.05.2023 14:15:00

Fluence Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Fluence Energ a
17.40 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Report affirms Fluence’s commitment to strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles

ARLINGTON, Va., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage, announced today the publication of its first sustainability report. The report details the company's commitment to responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and sustainable practices.

"As a pioneering industry leader working alongside our customers to address climate change, maintaining sustainable business practices is a key part of our mission. We consider the sustainability of our products at all stages of their lifecycle and, as evidenced in this sustainability report, are continually taking steps to deliver more sustainable products,” said Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda. "The accomplishments outlined within the report are the result of the hard work of our employees, the trust of our customers and shareholders, and the partnerships with our suppliers.”

Since its initial public offering in 2021, Fluence has been creating a robust and adaptable ESG foundation to support the company’s growth and mission, and to address the effects of climate change.

The report illustrates Fluence’s sustainability vision that involves implementing digital solutions to further optimize the energy storage product supply chain and lifecycle. Utilizing digital solutions at various stages and links in Fluence’s supply chain can bring increased accountability through transparency and help accelerate the company’s progress toward achieving its ESG goals.

The report also highlights Fluence’s circular economy framework and its commitment against forced and slave labor. The framework is being developed to guide the responsible lifecycle of Fluence’s energy storage products, including sustainable end-of-life management processes.

"Publishing our first sustainability report at this stage in Fluence’s growth is a testament to our commitment of holding ourselves accountable through transparency,” said Fluence Director of ESG and Sustainability Mike Herod. "We challenged ourselves and were focused on building a strong ESG program through structured frameworks, data, and active engagement. We recognize we are only in the beginning stages of our sustainability journey and this report outlines the advancements we’ve already made as well as actions to come.”

Fluence’s ESG strategy and efforts support four of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report was created in compliance with the Sustainability Reporting Standards, Core Option, of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), as well as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) requirements for sustainability reporting.

To download the Fluence fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Report, visit Fluence’s website.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as such as "may,” "possible,” "will,” "should,” "expects,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "could,” "intends,” "targets,” "projects,” "contemplates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "predicts,” "potential” or "continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully meet our goals, targets and commitments presented in the 2022 Sustainability Report and factors set forth under Part I, Item 1A."Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) on December 14, 2022 and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

ESG Contact
Mike Herod, Director of ESG and Sustainability
Email: esg@fluenceenergy.com

Media Contact
Shayla Ebsen, Director of Communications
Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com
Phone: +1 (605) 645-7486

Analyst Contact
Lexington May, Vice President Finance & Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com
Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Fluence Energy Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fluence Energy Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:36 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
09:35 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
09:12 Marktüberblick: Covestro haussiert nach Zahlen
09:00 SMI unter dünnen Umsätzen aufwärts
07:40 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Ruhiger Start in den Mai
06:16 Börse Aktuell – Die Woche der Notenbanken
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'907.03 19.75 C0SSMU
Short 12'176.91 13.48 OFSSMU
Short 12'593.18 8.99 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'449.63 02.05.2023 14:10:40
Long 10'984.56 19.75 YJSSMU
Long 10'736.45 13.80 YQSSMU
Long 10'279.50 8.92 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS- und UBS-Aktien uneins: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank - JPMorgan-Aktie letztlich stärker
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
ams OSRAM-Aktie tiefrot: ams OSRAM zum Jahresstart mit rückläufigem Umsatz und Gewinn
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit