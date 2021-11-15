|
15.11.2021 15:08:17
FLSmidth financial calendar 2022
Company Announcement No.18-2021, 15 November 2021
Financial calendar 2022
- 16 February 2022: Annual Report 2021
- 30 March 2022: Annual General Meeting
- 5 May 2022: Q1 2022 Interim Report
- 19 August 2022: H1 2022 Interim Report
- 8 November 2022: 9M 2022 Interim Report
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc. / Varta AG
|114087365
|59.00 %
|17.00 %
|BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc.
|114087366
|59.00 %
|16.00 %
|Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica S.A. / Nordex SE / Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|114087367
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
Contacts
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
For additional information, go to our Investor Room at www.flsmidth.com
FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~10,200 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. www.flsmidth.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu FFLSmidth & Co. A-S
|
10.11.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.21