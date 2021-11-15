SMI 12’509 -0.1%  SPI 16’133 -0.1%  Dow 36’213 0.3%  DAX 16’132 0.2%  Euro 1.0529 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’381 0.2%  Gold 1’862 -0.1%  Bitcoin 59’925 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9202 -0.1%  Öl 81.2 -0.9% 

15.11.2021 15:08:17

FLSmidth financial calendar 2022

Company Announcement No.18-2021, 15 November 2021

Financial calendar 2022

  • 16 February 2022: Annual Report 2021
  • 30 March 2022: Annual General Meeting
  • 5 May 2022: Q1 2022 Interim Report
  • 19 August 2022: H1 2022 Interim Report
  • 8 November 2022: 9M 2022 Interim Report  


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com  


For additional information, go to our Investor Room at www.flsmidth.com


FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~10,200 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. www.flsmidth.com

