Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'254 -0.5%  SPI 14'830 -0.4%  Dow 33'877 0.1%  DAX 15'950 -0.3%  Euro 0.9710 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'290 -0.2%  Gold 1'961 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'919 0.4%  Dollar 0.9035 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Grüne Energieformen: Erstmals mehr Investitionen in Solarenergie als in Öl
ETF Erneuerbare Energien - die besten ETFs auf Sonnenenergie, Windkraft & Co.
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529On113454047Uniper33519628ABB1222171PayPal28467085Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

10.06.2023 23:00:00

FlowVision appoints President and COO to drive growth of patented A.I. Value Chain Optimization SaaS Software Solutions

DENVER, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowVision, an innovator in value chain inventory and productivity optimization, announces new President and COO (Chief Operating Officer) to drive growth of patented A.I. Value Chain Optimization SaaS Software Solutions.

FlowVision

FlowVision is pleased to announce Robert (Rob) Andris as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Rob's appointment comes as part of a significant growth investment to help their global business clients focus on developing agile and predictable supply chains.

"Rob's reputation as a thought leader and innovator, as well as his extensive expertise across the business value chain, are the perfect combination to help drive our focus on growing our A.I. software solutions to solve inventory and predictability challenges in modern supply chains," said Dave Pytel, FlowVision's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Rob's experience makes him an invaluable asset for FlowVision and our customers. He will be instrumental in optimizing the value FlowVision's expertise and solutions bring to our customers."

With an extensive background in cross-functional leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Cisco, Logitech, and Celestica, Rob possesses invaluable expertise in leveraging innovative AI and business intelligence technologies.  He specializes in optimizing and growing businesses with an eye on customer acquisition and retention, spanning Go-To-Market, Procurement, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, and post-purchase Services.

To scale the company's growth, Rob will lead operations and go-to-market development to optimize the value FlowVision's SaaS A.I. solutions and offerings deliver to their customers.

About FlowVision

FlowVision, an industry trailblazer in revolutionizing supply chains, was founded in 1998 to aid companies in adapting their supply chains to the ever-changing dynamics of globalization and mass customization.
 
FlowVision is now offering our patented A.I. Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to empower organizations to thrive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Learn more at FlowVision.com.

Media Contact:
David Pytel
Pytel@flowvision.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowvision-appoints-president-and-coo-to-drive-growth-of-patented-ai-value-chain-optimization-saas-software-solutions-301847750.html

SOURCE FlowVision, LLC

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Notenbanksitzungen im Fokus – Fed und EZB ante portas
09.06.23 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.06.2023
09.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Konsolidierung hält an
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'739.63 18.77 GXSSMU
Short 11'955.61 13.65 NMSSMU
Short 12'390.91 8.94 0PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'254.42 09.06.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'798.47 19.41 XVSSMU
Long 10'560.64 13.90 XFSSMU
Long 10'116.47 8.94 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weitere Zinserhöhungen voraus? SNB-Chef Jordan betont Ziel der Preisstabilität
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Etherkurs & Co.
Swiss Life-Aktie: Swiss Life hebt Mieten von über der Hälfte ihrer Wohnungen an
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Samstagmittag entwickeln
Warum Market Maker für die Seitwärtsbewegung an den Kryptomärkten verantwortlich sein könnten
Google-Mitbegründer Sergey Brin macht Kasse nach Kursanstieg der Alphabet-Aktie - die Gründe
Kryptoörse Gemini vor dem Aus? Mit dieser Strategie wollen die Winklevoss-Zwillinge das Ruder rumreissen
UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: UBS plant Verkauf des chinesischen CS-Aktienhandelsgeschäft - Vertrag mit Bund zur Verlustgarantie
Kein Rückruf vonnöten: Untersuchung von Teslas "Passenger Play"-Funktion beendet
TRATON-Aktie: Mehrosten für VW-Lkw-Tochter TRATON aufgrund der Abgasnorm belaufen sich auf Milliardenbetrag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit