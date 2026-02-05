Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Flowserve To Acquire Trillium Flow Technologies' Valves Division For $490 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire Trillium Flow Technologies' Valves Division for $490 million in cash, in a move aimed at expanding its presence across nuclear, power generation and industrial markets.

The transaction, which is expected to close in mid-2026, will add a portfolio of highly engineered mission-critical valves used in nuclear and traditional power generation as well as other critical infrastructure applications.

The division generates about $200 million in annual revenue and operates with adjusted EBITDA margins in the high teens. The purchase price represents a multiple of roughly 12.3x expected 2025 adjusted EBITDA, excluding anticipated synergies.

The company expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted operating income in 2026, excluding synergies, and anticipates margin expansion over time through application of its Flowserve Business System.

Flowserve plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and additional debt. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.