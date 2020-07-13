13.07.2020 14:38:00

Flowfinity Announces Support for Wastewater Industry with Built-in Mapping Integrations, Robotic Process Automation

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a proven provider of no-code app development software, today announced new functionality that improves field data management and operations efficiency for the water and wastewater industry. With built-in map hosting and software robots, sampling data can be viewed and edited directly from geographic maps and escalations triggered from site safety inspections are performed faster.

Latest features include:

  • Native support for hosting popular GIS mapping solutions including Esri, Mapbox and MapTiler for reliable data exchange and synchronization
  • Software robots to streamline lab work and perform routine tasks and escalations with greater precision
  • Centralized cloud database for monitoring large data volumes from SCADA systems in real-time
  • Capability with Leica Zeno GG04 plus Smart Antennas for high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) location data

Now, all sampling, lab work, and asset inspections can be performed on mobile devices, incorporated into digital workflows, then displayed on interactive dashboards in the office to drive data-based business decisions. Staff will also save hours in the field and increase productivity while on-site, and offline.

Flowfinity's dashboard capabilities include activity-linked buttons that can quickly launch assignments such as facility inspections, incident reports, and field level hazard assessments with one touch. The buttons are designed to be large enough to be easily triggered by a user wearing gloves to ensure sanitation and safety requirements are met at all times.

Clark Regional Wastewater District integrated Flowfinity field data collection applications for and Esri ArcGIS mapping software to improve field work efficiency and back-office productivity. The District is now forecasting 160% ROI within 5 years.

"Flowfinity's SQL backend allowed us to develop innovative data integrations directly with the Enterprise GIS system that the District runs, allowing for easy map display and interactions," said Grant Herbert, GIS Professional and Flowfinity app builder.

For more information, please visit https://www.flowfinity.com/promo/1/wastewater.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code application configuration toolset used to digitize and automate custom business processes based on complex data models. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/.

Media contact:
Lisa Nguyen
243129@email4pr.com
604-878-0008

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowfinity-announces-support-for-wastewater-industry-with-built-in-mapping-integrations-robotic-process-automation-301091841.html

SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.47
2.16 %
The Swatch Grp 194.80
1.62 %
SGS 2’377.00
1.06 %
Givaudan 3’656.00
0.94 %
CS Group 9.94
0.85 %
Swiss Life Hldg 352.30
0.31 %
Geberit 485.60
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 538.40
0.00 %
Novartis 81.78
-0.27 %
ABB 22.89
-0.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
12:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:50
Noch einmal das volle Programm
10:00
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
09:19
Vontobel: derimail - 125% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:13
SMI vor neuem Kaufsignal?
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gewinnt an Fahrt
Credit Suisse plant laut Zeitungsbericht eine Sparrunde - Aktie wenig bewegt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI legt zu -- DAX mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Arcane Crypto will mittels Reverse Takeover an die Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Die heimischen Börsen notieren in der neuen Handelswoche mit positiven Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendiert stärker. Die Märkte in Fernost begannen die neue Woche auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB