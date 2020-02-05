Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company's 12-week fourth quarter ended December 28, 2019.

Fiscal 2019 Summary:

Compared to the prior year where applicable

Sales increased 4.4% to $4.124 billion ; excluding the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse , net sales increased 2.2%.

; excluding the acquisition of , net sales increased 2.2%. Diluted EPS increased $0.04 to $0.78 .

to . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased $0.02 to $0.96 .

Fourth Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Sales increased 4.2% to $917.8 million ; excluding the acquisition of Canyon Bakehouse , net sales increased 1.2%.

; excluding the acquisition of , net sales increased 1.2%. Diluted EPS decreased $0.09 to $0.01 .

to . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased $0.02 to $0.18 .

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.

CEO's Remarks:

Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods' president and CEO, said, "We are pleased to report solid fourth quarter performance and record sales and operating cash flow for the full year. In the quarter, results were better than expected, driven by continued top-line momentum and improved profitability. During the quarter, we saw growth from our key brands, made important progress in our portfolio and supply chain optimization efforts, and continued to invest in our team's capabilities. As a result, we ended the year on the right trajectory, demonstrating clear progress against our dual imperatives of sales growth and margin expansion."

McMullian continued, "Looking ahead, our 2020 plans engage the core value creation strategies we have put in place to focus on brands, manage costs, pursue smart acquisitions, and develop our team. We expect fiscal 2020 sales growth in-line with our long-term targets driven by the strength of our national brands and the expected stabilization and growth of our foodservice and cake businesses. We intend to drive earnings growth by executing against our initiatives to improve manufacturing efficiencies, optimize our portfolio and supply chain network, and reduce fixed costs. We made great strides in 2019 and are now moving aggressively to capture the opportunities we see in 2020 that we believe can enhance shareholder value."

Fiscal 2020 Outlook:

For the 53-week fiscal 2020 the company expects

Sales in the range of approximately $4.206 billion to $4.289 billion , representing growth of approximately 2.0% to 4.0%.

Diluted EPS in the range of approximately $0.50 to $0.64 , including charges related to the termination of a defined benefit pension plan in the range of $125 million to $143 million .

Adjusted diluted EPS(1) in the range of approximately $1.00 to $1.08 , representing growth of approximately 4.2% to 12.5%.

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release.

The company's outlook assumes the following:

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $140 million to $145 million

Other pension expense of approximately $2 million

Net interest expense in the range of $8 million to $10 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 24%

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 212.5 million shares

Capital expenditures for the year in the range of $105 million to $115 million

Matters Affecting Comparability:



Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share









For the 12 Weeks Ended

Dec. 28, 2019

Dec. 29, 2018







Net income per diluted common share $ 0.01

$ 0.10 Loss on inferior ingredients NM

NM Restructuring and related impairment charges 0.06

0.03 Project Centennial consulting costs NM

NM Impairment of assets -

0.01 Legal settlements 0.10

NM Acquisition costs -

0.02 Pension plan settlement loss -

NM Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.18

$ 0.16







NM - Not Meaningful Certain amounts may not compute due to rounding.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Sales increased 4.2% to $917.8 million .

. Percentage point change in sales attributed to:

Pricing/mix: 2.1%



Volume: -0.9%



Acquisition: 3.0%

Branded retail sales increased $29.0 million , or 5.5%, to $551.7 million , store branded retail sales increased $9.8 million , or 7.5% to $140.3 million , while non-retail and other sales decreased $1.7 million , or 0.8%, to $225.8 million .

, or 5.5%, to , store branded retail sales increased , or 7.5% to , while non-retail and other sales decreased , or 0.8%, to . Branded retail sales increased due primarily to the Canyon acquisition, continued growth of Dave's Killer Bread and Nature's Own Perfectly Crafted branded products and more favorable price/mix, partially offset by lower volumes for traditional loaf breads, bakery deli items, and cake products.

and branded products and more favorable price/mix, partially offset by lower volumes for traditional loaf breads, bakery deli items, and cake products. Store branded retail sales increased primarily due to gluten-free, store-branded items produced by Canyon, volume growth from additional distribution, and positive price/mix, partially offset by volume declines in store branded cake and breakfast breads.

Volume declines in foodservice, vending, and institutional products drove the decrease in non-retail and other sales.

Net income decreased 89.4% to $2.2 million . Adjusted net income increased 11.6% to $38.1 million .

. Adjusted net income increased 11.6% to . Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.3% to $84.5 million , representing 9.2% of sales, a 30-basis point increase.

, representing 9.2% of sales, a 30-basis point increase. Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 53.0% of sales, flat compared to the prior year. Higher workforce-related costs and decreased manufacturing efficiencies, were offset by improved pricing/mix and lower ingredient costs as a percent of sales.

Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 41.1% of sales, a 260-basis point increase. Excluding items affecting comparability, the largest of which being a $29.2 million legal settlement in the quarter, SD&A expenses decreased by 20-basis points. Higher workforce-related costs and marketing expenses were offset by lower distributor distribution fees as a percentage of sales due to a shift in product mix, and lower transportation costs.

legal settlement in the quarter, SD&A expenses decreased by 20-basis points. Higher workforce-related costs and marketing expenses were offset by lower distributor distribution fees as a percentage of sales due to a shift in product mix, and lower transportation costs. Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $32.9 million , 3.6% of sales, a 10-basis point decrease.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

For fiscal 2019, cash flow from operating activities increased by $71.1 million to $367.0 million, capital expenditures increased by $4.3 million to $103.7 million, and dividends paid increased by $9.8 million to $160.0 million. During fiscal 2019, the company made cash debt repayments of $114.3 million.

The company has 6.2 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase under the company's current share repurchase plan. The company expects to continue to make opportunistic share repurchases from time to time under this plan.

Conference Call

Flowers Foods will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on February 6, 2020. The call can be accessed by following the webcast link on flowersfoods.com. The call also will be archived on the company's website.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this release and that may affect the company's prospects in general include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions and the competitive conditions in the baked foods industry, including promotional and price competition, (b) changes in consumer demand for our products, including changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensive store-branded products, (c) the success of productivity improvements and new product introductions, (d) a significant reduction in business with any of our major customers including a reduction from adverse developments in any of our customer's business, (e) fluctuations in commodity pricing, (f) energy and raw material costs and availability and hedging and counterparty risk, (g) our ability to fully integrate recent acquisitions into our business, (h) our ability to achieve cash flow from capital expenditures and acquisitions and the availability of new acquisitions that build shareholder value, (i) our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, including those strategies the company has initiated under Project Centennial, which may involve, among other things, the integration of recent acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, the deployment of new systems and technology and an enhanced organizational structure, (j) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (k) disruptions in our direct-store delivery system, including litigation or an adverse ruling from a court or regulatory or government body that could affect the independent contractor classification of our independent distributors, (l) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (m) product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, and (n) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other public disclosures made by the company, including the risk factors included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and disclosures made in other filings with the SEC and company press releases, for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly. EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted SD&A expenses, respectively, to further exclude, as applicable, the impact of pension plan settlements and other costs, loss or recovery on inferior ingredients, restructuring and related impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, asset impairment charges, lease terminations and legal settlements, costs related to executive retirement, acquisition-related costs, and multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs. Adjusted net income and adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.

The ratio of debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities.

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs in accordance with GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's omitted)















































December 28, 2019



December 29, 2018 Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 11,044

$ 25,306













Other Current Assets



515,165



492,073













Property, Plant & Equipment, net



717,822



743,847













Right-of-Use Leases, net



399,302



-













Distributor Notes Receivable (1)



226,348



230,470













Other Assets



12,644



13,533













Cost in Excess of Net Tangible Assets, net



1,295,451



1,340,308













Total Assets

$ 3,177,776

$ 2,845,537













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities

$ 463,431

$ 389,443













Long-term Debt and Capital Lease Liabilities (2)



866,508



1,001,536













Right-of-Use Lease Liabilities (3)



404,503



-













Other Liabilities



179,904



196,291













Stockholders' Equity



1,263,430



1,258,267













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 3,177,776

$ 2,845,537



























(1) Includes current portion of $27,709 and $26,345, respectively.





(2) Includes current portion of $3,730 and $10,896, respectively.





(3) Includes current portion of $60,982.













Flowers Foods, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)























































For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended







December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018



December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018 Sales $ 917,759 $ 880,667

$ 4,123,974 $ 3,951,852 Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs

(exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown

separately below)

485,960

467,155



2,155,709

2,066,828 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses

377,196

339,377



1,575,122

1,507,256 Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients

376

1,219



(37)

3,212 Restructuring and related impairment charges

17,482

7,210



23,524

9,767 Impairment of assets

-

3,516



-

5,999 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs

-

-



-

2,322 Depreciation and amortization expense

32,884

32,175



144,228

144,124 Income from operations

3,861

30,015



225,428

212,344 Other pension cost (benefit)

519

675



2,248

(529) Pension plan settlement loss

-

1,148



-

7,781 Interest expense, net

2,170

1,717



11,097

7,931 Income before income taxes

1,172

26,475



212,083

197,161 Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,047)

5,634



47,545

40,001 Net income $ 2,219 $ 20,841

$ 164,538 $ 157,160























Net income per diluted common share $ 0.01 $ 0.10

$ 0.78 $ 0.74























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

212,041

211,800



211,974

211,632

Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)

















































For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended



For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018



December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income $ 2,219 $ 20,841

$ 164,538 $ 157,160 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

















from operating activities:



















Total non-cash adjustments

63,788

48,182



203,806

198,160

Changes in assets and liabilities and pension contributions

22,845

(5,189)



(1,392)

(59,427) Net cash provided by operating activities

88,852

63,834



366,952

295,893 Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(33,075)

(24,430)



(103,685)

(99,422)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(200,174)



-

(200,174)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

101

547



2,649

1,913

Other

987

(4,336)



3,943

(4,122) Net cash disbursed for investing activities

(31,987)

(228,393)



(97,093)

(301,805) Cash flows from financing activities:



















Dividends paid

(40,188)

(37,967)



(159,987)

(150,214)

Exercise of stock options

-

-



-

791

Stock repurchases

-

-



(7,054)

(2,489)

Net change in debt borrowings

(11,750)

177,000



(114,250)

173,250

Payments on financing leases

(952)

-



(5,937)

-

Other

101

1,105



3,107

4,751 Net cash provided by (disbursed for) financing activities

(52,789)

140,138



(284,121)

26,089 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,076

(24,421)



(14,262)

20,177 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

6,968

49,727



25,306

5,129 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,044 $ 25,306

$ 11,044 $ 25,306

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge

(000's omitted)















Sales by Sales Class For the 12 Week

Period Ended For the 12 Week

Period Ended









December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ Change % Change

















Branded Retail $ 551,665 $ 522,658 $ 29,007 5.5%



Store Branded Retail 140,288 130,478 9,810 7.5%



Non-Retail and Other 225,806 227,531 (1,725) -0.8%



Total Sales $ 917,759 $ 880,667 $ 37,092 4.2%































Sales by Sales Class For the 52 Week

Period Ended For the 52 Week

Period Ended









December 28, 2019 December 29, 2018 $ Change % Change

















Branded Retail $ 2,481,835 $ 2,346,944 $ 134,891 5.7%



Store Branded Retail 645,091 586,661 58,430 10.0%



Non-Retail and Other 997,048 1,018,247 (21,199) -2.1%



Total Sales $ 4,123,974 $ 3,951,852 $ 172,122 4.4%













































Sales Bridge



Sales Change









Net excluding Acquisition Total

For the 12 Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 Volume Price/Mix Acquisition Contribution Sales Change















Flowers Foods -0.9% 2.1% 1.2% 3.0% 4.2%





























Sales Bridge



Sales Change









Net excluding Acquisition Total

For the 52 Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 Volume Price/Mix Acquisition Contribution Sales Change















Flowers Foods -0.2% 2.4% 2.2% 2.2% 4.4%































Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)

























Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018

December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018



















Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.01

$ 0.10

$ 0.78

$ 0.74 Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients

NM

NM

NM

0.01 Restructuring and related impairment charges

0.06

0.03

0.08

0.03 Project Centennial consulting costs

NM

NM

NM

0.03 Impairment of assets

-

0.01

-

0.01 Legal settlements (recovery)

0.10

NM

0.10

0.08 Executive retirement agreement

-

-

NM

- Canyon acquisition costs

-

0.02

NM

0.02 Pension plan settlement loss

-

NM

-

0.03 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs

-

-

-

0.01 Adjustment to prior year provisional tax reform benefit

-

-

-

(0.03) Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.18

$ 0.16

$ 0.96

$ 0.94 NM - not meaningful.















Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.









































Reconciliation of Gross Margin





For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018

December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018 Sales

$ 917,759

$ 880,667

$ 4,123,974

$ 3,951,852 Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

485,960

467,155

2,155,709

2,066,828 Gross Margin excluding depreciation and amortization

431,799

413,512

1,968,265

1,885,024 Less depreciation and amortization for production activities

18,937

18,799

80,959

81,597 Gross Margin

$ 412,862

$ 394,713

$ 1,887,306

$ 1,803,427



















Depreciation and amortization for production activities

$ 18,937

$ 18,799

$ 80,959

$ 81,597 Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution and administrative activities

13,947

13,376

63,269

62,527 Total depreciation and amortization

$ 32,884

$ 32,175

$ 144,228

$ 144,124

























Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted SD&A





For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018

December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A)

$ 377,196

$ 339,377

$ 1,575,122

$ 1,507,256 Project Centennial consulting costs

(784)

(347)

(784)

(9,723) Legal (settlements) recovery

(29,150)

164

(28,014)

(21,452) Executive retirement agreement

-

-

(763)

- Canyon acquisition costs

-

(4,476)

(22)

(4,476) Adjusted SD&A

$ 347,262

$ 334,718

$ 1,545,539

$ 1,471,605

























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018

December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018



















Net income

$ 2,219

$ 20,841

$ 164,538

$ 157,160 Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,047)

5,634

47,545

40,001 Interest expense, net

2,170

1,717

11,097

7,931 Depreciation and amortization

32,884

32,175

144,228

144,124 EBITDA

36,226

60,367

367,408

349,216 Other pension cost (benefit)

519

675

2,248

(529) Pension plan settlement loss

-

1,148

-

7,781 Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients

376

1,219

(37)

3,212 Restructuring and related impairment charges

17,482

7,210

23,524

9,767 Project Centennial consulting costs

784

347

784

9,723 Impairment of assets

-

3,516

-

3,516 Legal settlements (recovery)

29,150

(164)

28,014

21,452 Executive retirement agreement

-

-

763

- Canyon acquisition costs

-

4,476

22

4,476 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs

-

-

-

2,322 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84,537

$ 78,794

$ 422,726

$ 410,936



















Sales

$ 917,759

$ 880,667

$ 4,123,974

$ 3,951,852 Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.2%

8.9%

10.3%

10.4%

Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)













































Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense (Benefit) to Adjusted Income Tax Expense





For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018

December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018



















Income tax expense (benefit)

$ (1,047)

$ 5,634

$ 47,545

$ 40,001 Tax impact of:

















Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients

95

308

(9)

811

Restructuring and related impairment charges

4,414

1,821

5,940

2,466

Project Centennial consulting costs

198

88

198

2,455

Impairment of assets

-

888

-

888

Legal settlements (recovery)

7,238

(41)

6,951

5,417

Executive retirement agreement

-

-

193

-

Canyon acquisition costs

-

1,130

6

1,130

Pension plan settlement loss

-

290

-

1,965

Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs

-

-

-

586

Adjustment to prior year provisional tax reform benefit

-

-

-

5,575 Adjusted income tax expense

$ 10,898

$ 10,118

$ 60,824

$ 61,294

























Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income





For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended

For the 52 Week

Period Ended





December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018

December 28, 2019

December 29, 2018



















Net income

$ 2,219

$ 20,841

$ 164,538

$ 157,160 Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients

281

911

(28)

2,401 Restructuring and related impairment charges

13,068

5,389

17,584

7,301 Project Centennial consulting costs

586

259

586

7,268 Impairment of assets

-

2,628

-

2,628 Legal settlements (recovery)

21,912

(123)

21,063

16,035 Executive retirement agreement

-

-

570

- Canyon acquisition costs

-

3,346

16

3,346 Pension plan settlement loss

-

858

-

5,816 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal costs

-

-

-

1,736 Adjustment to prior year provisional tax reform benefit

-

-

-

(5,575) Adjusted net income

$ 38,066

$ 34,109

$ 204,329

$ 198,116

























Reconciliation of Earnings per Share - Full

Year Fiscal 2020 Guidance













Range Estimate



























Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.50 to $ 0.64







Pension plan settlement loss

0.50

0.44







Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 1.00 to $ 1.08







Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

















