06.11.2020 03:15:00

FlowerFix Delivers Flexible Farm-Fresh Flower Subscriptions

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerFix is a new online flower shop that offers flexible flower and wreath subscriptions, all responsibly sourced directly from sustainable farms in the U.S. and around the world. The curated flower selections and designs include unique, rare and exotic floral varieties like Papyrus Reed, Kangaroo Paw, and Pin Cushion Protea giving every FlowerFix a customized look.

Subscription options include:

  • Assorted Arrangements (Weekly, Bi-weekly or Monthly): Fresh hand-crafted couture floral arrangements
  • DIY Flower Box (Weekly, Bi-weekly or Monthly : A curated selection of loose, freshly picked blooms to create a personalized flower arrangement
  • Premium Roses (Weekly, Bi-weekly or Monthly): 26 fresh-cut premium roses grown in the highlands of South America
  • Fresh Wreaths (Monthly): Seasonal designer wreaths

Additionally, FlowerFix has weekly Text Offers that include pre-arranged bouquets or DIY flower bunches without any commitment to buy.

Each assorted FlowerFix arrangement includes an unrivaled average of 40 stems, creating an impressive and voluptuous display of blooms. The inhouse FlowerFix designers craft the bouquets with a mix of carefully hand-picked flowers that bloom and last longer since they have been shipped directly from the flower farm to the customer's doorstep. With so many stems, customers can display and enjoy them in one large bouquet or separate them into smaller bouquets to place around the home or office space.

There are no hidden fees and all customers receive free shipping. Special seasonal and holiday packages are also available, including the Holiday bundle with custom flower designs delivered for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.

About FlowerFix

FlowerFix is a partner company to FiftyFlowers, a female-owned business based in Boise, Idaho and Quito, Ecuador. FiftyFlowers has been selling wholesale and wedding flowers online since 2003, and FlowerFix sources its flowers directly from the same sustainable flower farms around the U.S and world that have been personally vetted to ensure quality. The company has an uncompromising commitment to freshness, customer service, and a passion to share the joy of flowers. Learn more at FlowerFix.com.

Press Contact:

Janice Woods,
310-488-1566,
https://www.flowerfix.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowerfix-delivers-flexible-farm-fresh-flower-subscriptions-301167632.html

SOURCE FlowerFix

