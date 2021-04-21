 Flower Hill Auto Body is OEM Certified | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
21.04.2021 01:32:00

Flower Hill Auto Body is OEM Certified

ROSLYN, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower Hill Auto Body today announced their 21st manufacturer certification. This milestone is a major move for Flower Hill Auto Body on its mission to provide factory trained auto body repair service.

"With our consistent growth over the years, we have expanded our service area to include all of Long Island and the boroughs of New York. Since the late 1940's our legacy has spread across three generations," John Picciano, Owner

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Over twenty OEM certifications including:
Aston Martin
McLaren
Audi
Porsche

Lucid is our newest addition, an accomplishment achieved in 2021.  We also recently made strides with Verifacts and I-Car Collision and we continue to prove our dedication to our customers by being one step ahead in the automotive collision repair industry.

As only one of four shops in a 250-mile radius and one of only two shops in the entire state to achieve recognition of Verifacts VQ Medallion, this is an incredible achievement. Studies show that VQ and VQ Medallion facilities have higher customer satisfaction by a significant margin. VQ Medallion shops have demonstrated that they consistently perform the highest quality repairs, by demonstrating impeccable repair procedures and results.

We have obtained the Gold Class status with our I-Car Collision recognition, which is the highest role-relevant training achievement that is currently recognized by the repair industry. This Gold Class designation exemplifies that we have trained technicians who know how to repair your vehicle properly. It is estimated that only 20 percent of repair shops have obtained this certification, so we are very proud to provide this level of repair to our customers.

As we strive to be the best automobile collision repair facility throughout New York, we are dedicated to providing the absolute best repairs in the automotive collision industry. To learn more about our certifications, click here https://www.flowerhillautobody.com/brand-certifications/.  Flower Hill Auto Body is located at 12 Middle Neck Road, Roslyn NY 11576 and specializes in manufacturer approved auto body repair.  Flower Hill Auto Body was established in 1949 and is a locally owned and operated Long Island business.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flower-hill-auto-body-is-oem-certified-301273201.html

SOURCE Flower Hill Auto Body

