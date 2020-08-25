25.08.2020 02:00:00

Flow Chemistry - Efficiency in API manufacturing webinar available on-demand

BREVARD, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted by Raybow Pharmaceutical and now available on-demand, viewers will explore the benefits of continuous flow reactions in pharmaceutical API & Intermediate manufacturing. Raybow has a long history in the field with experience in R&D as well as manufacturing.

The webinar "Flow Chemistry - Efficiency in API manufacturing" was recorded on June 24, 2020 and can be viewed on Raybow's new webinar page.

"Raybow has multiple continuous flow reactors, the largest of which produced more than 140 tonnes of API in 2019. We are happy to be able to share some of what we have learned." said co-presenter Dirk Hütten.

Our guest, Alessandra Vizza from Corning shared her knowledge of flow chemistry and the multiple benefits it can provide as part of an API & Intermediate manufacturing strategy.

The on-demand webinar includes a Q&A where the presenters answered questions from attendees.

Raybow's continuous flow reactors are located in manufacturing facilities in Taizhou and Suzhou in China as well as our R&D centers in Taizhou and Hangzhou in China. Raybow has a variety of reactors including Corning G1 and G4 units as well as custom reactors built by our in-house team for the specific needs of clients in the pharmaceutical industry.

Raybow has experienced R&D teams at world class R&D centers in Hangzhou and Taizhou in China as well as Brevard, NC in the United States. These teams regularly work with clients from around the world to help them realize the benefits of flow chemistry while advancing the field.

Raybow Pharmaceutical is a global CDMO with team members and facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Raybow Pharma brings client projects from medchem to commercial launch and has developed client NCE's that are now blockbuster status (USD$1Bill. in prescription sales). We are motivated to create solutions to solve our client's chemical development challenges in order to get new life saving and life changing small molecule drugs to market successfully.

 

SOURCE Raybow Pharmaceutical

