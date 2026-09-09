Flotek Industries Aktie 1323706 / US3433891021
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
09.09.2026 13:25:39
Flotek Industries Ups Annual Outlook On Higher International Chemistry Sales; Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK), a chemistry and data technology company, on Wednesday revised up its annual adjusted EBITDA and revenue guidance, citing higher sales at the company's international chemistry business due to strong demand.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company's international chemistry business posted revenue of around $10.6 million, up over 450% from the first quarter of 2026. For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, international chemistry business had posted revenue of $3.9 million.
Ryan Ezell, CEO of Flotek Industries, said: "Supported by ongoing work in Saudi Arabia, we anticipate that international chemistry sales during the second half of 2026 could exceed $40 million. This growth, coupled with the expanding contribution from our Data Analytics segment, underscores our commitment to building a diversified and balanced platform."
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $54 million, compared with the earlier expectation of $47 million to $51 million. Flotek Industries now anticipates total revenue of $360 million to $370 million, higher than the prior guidance of $340 million to $350 million.
For fiscal 2025, Flotek Industries had recorded adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million and revenue of $237.3 million.
FTK was up by 3.53% at $25.23 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga
Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Flotek Industries IncShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Flotek Industries IncShs
Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise steigen weiter: SMI in Rot - Rutsch unter 14'000 Punkte -- DAX tief im Minus -- Letztlich Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte klar schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenfalls deutlich nach. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneins.