10.05.2023 01:00:00

Floship Hand-Picked for The Leading 100 List 2023

The annual research list recognizes Floship’s technology’s innovative approach to driving the future of brand-to-consumer

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floship, a leading global circular supply chain solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed to The Leading 100 List — a highly anticipated annual research list by The Lead that recognizes innovative tech start-ups that are driving the future of brand-to-consumer businesses.

Companies from across the value chain—including marketing, e-commerce, last-mile, and third-party logistics, checkouts, and payments were nominated and considered.

All companies were evaluated and selected using a rigorous methodology including company interviews, nomination forms, and company data. The selection process included a detailed look at each company’s business with a decision-making criterion based on Innovation, Business Impact, Commercialization & Customers, Teams and experience, Competition, Media Buzz, and Investor Value Creation.

Speaking on the selection, Floship CEO Joshua Tsui said, "Floship’s appointment to The Leading 100 List is a tremendous honor. The selection comes at an exciting time in our journey and this acknowledgment underscores Floship’s intelligent technology’s innovative capabilities and the exceptional value that it creates for our clients and their customers. As we look ahead to the next phase of our growth, our technology will remain integral to the rollout of our modular service offering including white-labeling solutions for enterprise organizations and this award confers another level of assurability to our solutions.”

Companies on The Leading 100 List will be honored in an awards ceremony at The Lead Innovation Summit between 12 & 13 July in New York City. The annual summit brings together executives from across the entire fashion, beauty, CPG, and retail innovation community to engage the future of the direct-to-consumer business model.

"I’d like to thank the selection committee and express my congratulations to the other companies selected for The List and look forward to connecting with industry peers in New York,” shared Tsui.

About Floship

Floship’s global circular supply chain ecosystem solutions cover all aspects of the global supply chain, ensuring minimal operation effort for e-commerce businesses, and allowing business owners to concentrate on driving growth with investment flexibility while gaining peace of mind.

Learn more at www.floship.com or follow us on,  LinkedIn,

For more information about Floship, please contact:

James Linacre, PR & Communications Lead

Phone: (+852) 5333 9420

Email: pr@floship.com


