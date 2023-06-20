Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'307 -0.7%  SPI 14'881 -0.8%  Dow 34'299 -0.3%  DAX 16'201 -1.0%  Euro 0.9790 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'362 -0.7%  Gold 1'950 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'966 1.7%  Dollar 0.8961 0.0%  Öl 76.1 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Anlegen in der Krise: So sollten Sie auf einen Börsencrash reagieren!
Bitcoin Cash kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
LVMH-Aktie: Bei Louis Vuitton trifft Luxus auf digitale Innovation
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
KI-Hype: Grossbanken fokussieren auf generative KI und erproben Anwendungsfälle
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Logitech2575132Valiant1478650Credit Suisse1213853
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
20.06.2023 04:00:00

Floship Becomes Second Recipient of Investment from FedEx Innovation Lab

The investment marks a significant milestone and signals a new era in the development of the future of global circular e-commerce fulfillment services.

HONG KONG, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global circular supply chain solutions provider, Floship, has announced today that it has received an investment from FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL). This investment by FIL will strengthen Floship’s capabilities to extend its service offering to new markets. Floship is poised to collaborate with FedEx to build an end-to-end digitalized fulfillment and return solution that will create smart logistics for all.

This partnership will give FedEx e-commerce customers access to Floship’s global network of warehouses and powerful logistics platform’s capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfillment operations. At the same time, Floship’s customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of FedEx extensive transportation options to optimize their operations.

FedEx Innovation Lab makes early-stage investments in rising start-ups to bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through the FedEx global network, resources, and customer base.

Josh Tsui, CEO of Floship, commented on the investment, "It’s an honor for Floship to be collaborating with FedEx. This is a significant milestone in Floship’s journey to becoming the leading circular supply chain and fulfillment solution provider worldwide. It is a testament to our e-commerce clients about the future strategic direction of Floship and enhancements to our service offering,” said Tsui.

About Floship

Floship’s global circular supply chain ecosystem solutions cover all aspects of the global supply chain, ensuring minimal operation effort for e-commerce businesses, and allowing business owners to concentrate on driving growth with investment flexibility while gaining peace of mind.

Learn more at www.floship.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information about Floship, please contact:

James Linacre, PR & Communications Lead

Phone: (+852) 5333 9420

Email: pr@floship.com 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

19.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Teil II des geldpolitischen Staccatos
19.06.23 DAX Wochenausblick: Verschnaufpause nach Rekordhoch möglich
19.06.23 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
19.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.06.2023
19.06.23 Glencore Tochter Viterra fusioniert mit US-Agrarunternehmen Bunge
16.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
15.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'763.26 19.15 SMIR9U
Short 11'980.63 13.95 SMIUBU
Short 12'436.91 8.86 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'306.64 19.06.2023 17:31:23
Long 10'811.79 18.52 XRSSMU
Long 10'573.64 13.45 XBSSMU
Long 10'128.86 8.83 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie profitiert: UBS-Chef Ermotti blickt nach CS-Übernahme zuversichtlich in die Zukunft
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Bei Holcim tritt Martin Ebner als Aktionär in Erscheinung
Verschnaufpause an den Parketts: SMI gibt zum Wochenstart schlussendlich nach -- Gewinnmitnahmen drücken letztendlich DAX -- Wall Street im Feiertag -- In Asien dominieren die Verkäufer
Oerlikon-Aktie wird abverkauft: Oerlikon liefert Teile für Trägerrakete Ariane 6
Pflichtangebot für Swiss Steel umgangen: Haefner verkauft Anteil von gut 8 Prozent an Peter Spuhler - Swiss Steel-Aktie höher
KI-gestützte Meme-Generierungsplattform AiDoge notiert am 19. Juni an MEXC  – 100-fache Gewinne für $AI?
Lonza-, BACHEM-, Siegfried- und Tecan-Aktien werden für eine Umsatzwarnung durch Sartorius abgestraft
Anzeichen für Rezession weiter vorhanden: JPMorgan-CIO rät Anlegern Aktienrally mit Vorsicht zu geniessen
Zurich-Aktie verliert leicht: Zurich befördert Jolanda Grob zur Gruppen-Personalchefin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit