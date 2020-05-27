Florida Smiles Dental Shares Protocols for Its Patients During the Global Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Smiles Dental has offices in Fort Lauderdale & Lighthouse Point, FL, and it is concerned with the safety of its patients and staff in light of the pandemic. It has compiled a list of protocols that the offices are following through on in order to assure the safety of its patients and staff.

PLEASE REVIEW FLORIDA SMILES DENTAL OFFICE PROTOCOL IN RESPONSE TO THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC:

The pandemic is a serious situation and everyone must protect ourselves, their families and Florida Smile Dental patients. Florida Smiles Dental will be taking these precautions to stay proactive during this critical time.

Prior to an office visit, all patients will be contacted and given this verbal questionnaire:

Have you traveled over seas within the last three weeks?

Have you been in contact with anyone who has the coronavirus?

Have you had or have been experiencing a cold, runny nose, sneezing, cough, fever or flu like symptoms or have you been in contact with someone who has had those symptoms?

If the answer to any of the above questions is "yes," then we will require the patient to reschedule their elective procedures. If the answer to any of the above questions is "no," patients will be required to adhere to the following guidelines:

We ask patients to wait in their car and call us upon arrival, so that no patients are sitting in the waiting room together.

We also ask that family members, or anyone accompanying the patient to the office, wait in their cars as no family members will be allowed in the back of the office.

Prior to any procedure(s), patients will be asked to wash their hands in the bathroom and then we will bring them into the operatory.

Once entering the operatory, patients will be asked to rinse with a 1% hydrogen peroxide solution provided to them in a paper cup and then asked to gently expectorate it back into the paper cup. When treatment is finished, the patient will again be asked to wash their hands.

For a full list of Protocols, please go to https://floridasmilesdental.com/covid-19-protocol/.

Florida Smiles Dental performs teeth cleanings, dental crowns, veneers, teeth whitening, braces, Invisalign & the treatment of gum disease and looks forward to helping its patients achieve beautiful smiles.



For Ft. Lauderdale dental appointments, call ahead to the Florida Smiles Dental office at (954) 523-6525 located at 255 SE 14th St #1a Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. For Lighthouse Point dental appointments call 954-943-2466. and go to 2211 NE 36th St #201, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 .

