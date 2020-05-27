27.05.2020 23:09:00

Florida Smiles Dental Shares Protocols for Its Patients During the Global Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Smiles Dental has offices in Fort Lauderdale & Lighthouse Point, FL, and it is concerned with the safety of its patients and staff in light of the pandemic. It has compiled a list of protocols that the offices are following through on in order to assure the safety of its patients and staff.

PLEASE REVIEW FLORIDA SMILES DENTAL OFFICE PROTOCOL IN RESPONSE TO THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC:

The pandemic is a serious situation and everyone must protect ourselves, their families and Florida Smile Dental patients. Florida Smiles Dental will be taking these precautions to stay proactive during this critical time.

Prior to an office visit, all patients will be contacted and given this verbal questionnaire:

  • Have you traveled over seas within the last three weeks?
  • Have you been in contact with anyone who has the coronavirus?
  • Have you had or have been experiencing a cold, runny nose, sneezing, cough, fever or flu like symptoms or have you been in contact with someone who has had those symptoms?

If the answer to any of the above questions is "yes," then we will require the patient to reschedule their elective procedures. If the answer to any of the above questions is "no," patients will be required to adhere to the following guidelines:

  • We ask patients to wait in their car and call us upon arrival, so that no patients are sitting in the waiting room together.
  • We also ask that family members, or anyone accompanying the patient to the office, wait in their cars as no family members will be allowed in the back of the office.
  • Prior to any procedure(s), patients will be asked to wash their hands in the bathroom and then we will bring them into the operatory.
  • Once entering the operatory, patients will be asked to rinse with a 1% hydrogen peroxide solution provided to them in a paper cup and then asked to gently expectorate it back into the paper cup. When treatment is finished, the patient will again be asked to wash their hands.

For a full list of Protocols, please go to https://floridasmilesdental.com/covid-19-protocol/. 

Florida Smiles Dental performs teeth cleanings, dental crowns, veneers, teeth whitening, braces, Invisalign & the treatment of gum disease and looks forward to helping its patients achieve beautiful smiles. 

For Ft. Lauderdale dental appointments, call ahead to the Florida Smiles Dental office at (954) 523-6525 located at 255 SE 14th St #1a Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. For Lighthouse Point dental appointments call 954-943-2466. and go to 2211 NE 36th St #201, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 .

Related Images

florida-smiles-dental-shares.jpg
Florida Smiles Dental Shares Protocols for Its Patients in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis
For Ft. Lauderdale visits, call ahead to the Florida Smiles Dental office at (954) 523-6525 located at 255 SE 14th St #1a Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. For Lighthouse Point office visits call 954-943-2466. and go to 2211 NE 36th St #201, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 . Contact Us!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-smiles-dental-shares-protocols-for-its-patients-during-the-global-pandemic-301066495.html

SOURCE Florida Smiles Dental

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.89
5.38 %
UBS Group 10.42
3.84 %
Swiss Re 67.60
2.11 %
Zurich Insur Gr 307.40
1.86 %
LafargeHolcim 39.28
1.81 %
Alcon 58.60
-2.43 %
Givaudan 3’331.00
-2.63 %
Roche Hldg G 332.10
-3.53 %
Lonza Grp 462.90
-4.71 %
Sika 166.00
-6.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:41
Bloomberg Markets: CME Tries Again to Make Three-Year Treasury Futures a Thing
14:10
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:22
UBS KeyInvest Products News - Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:30
Defensive Werte bremsen den SMI
26.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:02
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Steckt Bitcoin-Gründer Satoshi Nakamoto hinter dem Kryptoeinbruch von vergangener Woche?
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie tiefrot nach Aktienpaket-Verkauf durch Saint-Gobain
Trump droht sozialen Medien wie Twitter mit Schliessung - Twitter- und Facebook-Aktien geben ab
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Ranibizumab die gesteckten Ziele - Aktie gibt dennoch klar nach
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS dennoch sehr fest: Greenpeace tadelt Schweizer Grossbanken für ihre Klimapolitik
Stadler Rail: RAG Stiftung verkauft rund 5 Millionen Aktien
Offensive Swisscom-Konkurrenz: Das ist das Ziel der überraschenden Partnerschaft von Sunrise und Salt
Starker Franken: SNB ist zu stärkeren Devisenmarkt-Interventionen bereit
Ypsomed verdient 2019/20 deutlich weniger - letztlich höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst weit im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Indizes verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich am Mittwoch im Minus, während der deutsche Markt deutliche Gewinne verbuchen konnte. Die Wall Street-Anleger hievten die Börsen ins Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB