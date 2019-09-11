11.09.2019 02:15:00

Florida Poly President Named One of Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Randy Avent, president of Florida Polytechnic University, is one of Florida's most influential business leaders, according to Florida Trend's Florida 500 list. The magazine just released its annual list recognizing the most influential executives in different economic sectors throughout the state.

"It is an honor to receive this acknowledgement as Florida Poly forges its path as a leader in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education," Avent said. "We strive to continue working with industry to advance economic opportunities and high-tech business growth throughout Florida."

Avent is Florida Poly's founding president, leading the University through many critical milestones since opening its doors in 2014. These include receiving accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges faster than any other institution, and most recently becoming ABET accredited. ABET is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural sciences, computing, engineering, and engineering technology. Florida Poly is now part of a select group of institutions around the world with this prestigious recognition. Florida Poly has also positioned itself as a leader in the research of autonomous vehicle technology.

"Research universities are magnets for business development," said Avent. "As Florida Poly becomes a strong source of high-skilled graduates, companies gravitate to the University looking to benefit from that pipeline of talent."

The second annual Florida 500 list is based on categories used by the Bureau of Economic Analysis of the U.S. Department of Commerce, such as education, agriculture, hospitality, law, and real estate. Final determinations were made by the Florida Trend editorial department.

"The Influential identified here have a drive to ensure that Florida — with a population now at more than 21 million and growing by more than 900 new residents every day — moves forward in a positive direction," Florida Trend publisher David Denor said in a letter accompanying the list. "They are assets for Florida, providing ideas and solutions to the issues that accompany rapid growth."

About Florida Polytechnic University: Florida Polytechnic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and is a member of the State University System of Florida. It is the only state university dedicated exclusively to STEM. The University is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. The campus is located in Lakeland, Florida along the I-4 High Tech Corridor. Connect with Florida Poly.

 

SOURCE Florida Poly

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.09.19
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.465
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen blieben auch am Dienstag im Wartemodus vor den Notenbankentscheiden. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB