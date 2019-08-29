Florida Poly engineering and computer science degrees achieve ABET accreditation

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four Florida Polytechnic University bachelor's degrees have been accredited by the Computing and Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology. The degree programs are Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public. The accreditation of all four degrees is retroactive to Oct 1, 2017, which means graduates from those programs now have ABET-accredited degrees.

"Achieving this critical milestone is a remarkable accomplishment for Florida Poly," said Dr. Randy K. Avent, University president. "Securing ABET accreditation for these four degrees proves the University's commitment to provide students an excellent education through quality and effective programs."

Sought worldwide, ABET's voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET's member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia, and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

"Our outstanding faculty worked tirelessly every step of the way to ensure success throughout the process," said Dr. Terry Parker, provost and executive vice president of Florida Poly. "We congratulate our faculty as this accomplishment belongs to them. We are incredibly grateful for their diligent efforts."

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,005 programs at over 793 colleges and universities in 32 countries.

More information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at http://www.abet.org.

About Florida Polytechnic University:

Florida Polytechnic University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and is a member of the State University System of Florida. It is the only state university dedicated exclusively to STEM. The University is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. The campus is located in Lakeland, Florida along the I-4 High Tech Corridor. Connect with Florida Poly.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University