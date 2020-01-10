Florida DOT adds All Traffic Solutions' Shield radar speed signs to its Approved Product List

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida DOT (FDOT) has added the Shield 12 and Shield 15 radar speed signs from traffic safety and data analytics leader All Traffic Solutions (ATS) to its Approved Product List (APL). This is the first time since 2012 that additions have been made to the APL category for electronic display signs and electronic speed feedback signs.

The extensive program of testing and approvals that the Shield 12 and Shield 15 have undergone in recent months provides a ringing endorsement of the systems' capabilities.

The technical expertise and facilities that have existed in Florida for over half a century have led to it becoming one of the nation's premier testing sites for traffic management systems. For instance, FDOT APL executive team members sit on the National Transportation Product Evaluation Program (NTPEP) Technical Committee for product review and evaluation, and testing that FDOT carries out on behalf of the NTPEP is automatically honored by AASHTO.

APL testing, in some respects, goes even further and to gain a place on the List is to have met some of the most stringent performance and compliance criteria in the US.

In addition, the Shield 12 and Shield 15 have been subjected to testing by an accredited third-party testing house. The radar systems' ability to perform accurately in a variety of environmental conditions was assessed and a certificate of calibration awarded.

The Shield 12 and 15 signs can be used as part of traffic calming and safety strategies designed to address prevailing conditions in real time. Their portability, durability and patented TraffiCloud web-based connectivity make them ideal for resolving traffic complaints, conducting traffic surveys and very quickly generating highly detailed ready-made traffic data reports.

The Shield 12 and Shield 15 therefore not only contribute to safety improvements in the moment; they help DOTs and other agencies to better understand how their road networks operate and to plan how to improve conditions and save even more lives into the future.

APL inclusion confers several further benefits to successful companies and their products. Seven other states — Indiana, Kansas, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia — use APL as their purchasing guidelines. A further six — Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and Virginia — will accept APL in addition to their own standards.

"We're very excited to be included on FDOT's APL," says ATS CEO Andy Souders. "It underlines the quality, performance and value of our products, and how they can help DOTs, law enforcement and local communities improve safety to progress towards realizing Vision Zero — the eradication of fatalities caused by speeding and unsafe driving."

About All Traffic Solutions

All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in traffic safety and data analytics for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) and smart parking applications.

