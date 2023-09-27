Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.09.2023 08:00:00

FloQast Announces Strategic Consulting Partnership with PwC Germany to Enhance Financial Close Solutions

New alliance continues FloQast’s momentum in the DACH region while expanding PwC Germany’s digital transformation capabilities

BERLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, announced today a strategic consulting partnership with PwC Germany, a global leader in assurance, advisory, and tax services. This collaboration aims to transform financial close processes for businesses across German-speaking countries by combining FloQast’s cutting-edge technology with PwC’s extensive expertise and industry insights.

The partnership comes as businesses increasingly seek innovative solutions to optimize and streamline their accounting operations. FloQast offers accounting teams software solutions to improve communication and transparency, automate time-consuming tasks, and assure financial accuracy, empowering them to work collaboratively, reduce errors, and accelerate the record-to-report cycle. PwC Germany’s deep understanding of financial and sustainability reporting, regulatory environment, and industry-specific challenges will enrich the partnership by providing tailored consulting services to clients seeking to achieve greater efficiency and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to establish an alliance with PwC Germany to bring transformative accounting solutions to businesses throughout the region,” said Adam Zoucha, Managing Director, FloQast EMEA. "This partnership leverages FloQast’s domain expertise and PwC’s consultancy excellence, creating a synergy that will undoubtedly drive value for our clients and redefine how financial close processes are managed.”

PwC Germany’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service, combined with FloQast’s dedication to innovation, forms a strong foundation for this strategic collaboration.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with FloQast to help businesses in the DACH region to accelerate financial transformations and deliver accounting operational excellence,” said Björn Seidel, Partner Capital Markets & Accounting Advisory Services, PwC Germany. "By blending our consulting expertise with FloQast’s advanced workflow automation, we aim to deliver comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges faced by finance teams today.”

About FloQast
FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.

The term PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of the legally independent network companies. Further details at www.pwc.com/structure.

Contact:
Kyle Cabodi
FloQast Director of Corporate Communications
kyle.cabodi@floqast.com


