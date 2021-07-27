SMI 12’021 -0.2%  SPI 15’457 -0.3%  Dow 34’985 -0.5%  DAX 15’519 -0.6%  Euro 1.0813 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’068 -0.9%  Gold 1’799 0.1%  Bitcoin 34’987 2.2%  Dollar 0.9139 -0.2%  Öl 74.4 -0.6% 
27.07.2021 17:52:00

FLO announces new collaboration with Mercedes Benz, Releases exclusive Mercedes-Benz carbon finish FLO Home X5

QUEBEC CITY, July 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of its comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging strategy, Mercedes-Benz Canadaannounced that it is working with FLO to bring premium residential charging to new Mercedes-EQ owners across Canada. Mercedes-Benz customers will be offered a Mercedes-Benz-exclusive carbon finish of FLO's industry-leading home charger.

"FLO is excited to bring its best-in-class FLO Home X5 residential charger to new owners of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. "We are pleased that our passion for excellence and sophisticated design will help provide Mercedes-Benz drivers with an experience in electric mobility that is both refined and superbly reliable."

FLO's new collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Canada is part of both companies' commitments to raising the bar on EV charging and supporting further adoption of electric vehicles in Canada.

As a designer and manufacturer of industry-leading EV charging solutions, and as Canada's leader in EV charging, FLO's selection by Mercedes Benz will bring many advantages to its customers. The FLO Home X5 includes smart charging features, such as automatic updates and programmable charging times, as well as a Mercredez Benz exclusive carbon finish to its NEMA 4X aluminum die-cast shell, and a 4-year limited warranty for customers. Designed and manufactured in Canada, this premium home charging station is built and certified to sustain temperatures down to -40°C, which ensures the durability and reliability of chargers – core attributes of all FLO charging stations.

About FLO | AddEnergie

FLO | AddEnergie is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO | AddEnergie enables hundreds of thousands charging events thanks to over 45,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO | AddEnergie's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and its assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York and Texas. For more information, visit flo.com.

SOURCE FLO

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lucas Bruggeman: News von der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

«Wir wollen in den nächsten drei Jahren den SME Main Market deutlich ausbauen und die Anzahl der kotierten KMUs verdoppeln» Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist in eigener Sache, Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss. Mit dem erfolgreichen IPO der Kursaal Bern AG Ende Juni konnte ein Traditionsunternehmen an der BX Swiss begrüsst werden. deriBX, das Segment für Strukturierte Produkte, hat auch Zuwachs verzeichnet und was sich sonst noch bewegt, darüber berichtet Lucas Bruggeman im Interview mit David Kunz.

Lucas Bruggeman: News von der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:53 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Sika Aktie im Rallyemodus - Hier stimmt die Chemie!
15:51 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:47 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf FedEx Corp
14:20 Morphosys reduziert Umsatzprognose – Aktie kippt weg
11:35 BNP Paribas: Mit mehr Power in den Herbst - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 05/2021
09:50 Marktüberblick: Tesla nachbörslich gesucht
08:31 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Pfizer
26.07.21 Lucas Bruggeman: News von der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardendeal: ABB-Bereich Dodge wird an RBC Bearings verkauft - ABB-Aktie schliesst wenig verändert
Nach Tesla nun Apple: Hat der iKonzern in grossem Stil Bitcoin gekauft?
SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung überzeugen
Wirtschaftsexperte Harry Dent Jr. warnt vor beispiellosem Crash am Aktienmarkt
Meyer Burger gestaltet Asien-Geschäft um - Kooperation mit Oxford PV vor dem Ende - Aktie kräftig tiefer
CS-Aktie schlussendlich tiefer: Credit Suisse wählt David Wildermuth zum neuen Risikochef
Logitech-Aktie bricht letztlich fast zweistellig ein: Die Gewinne sprudeln weiter
Vontobel verbucht Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie schliesst freundlich
Relief Therapeutics erhöht durch Privatplatzierung das Kapital - Aktie stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit