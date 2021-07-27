FLO announces new collaboration with Mercedes Benz, Releases exclusive Mercedes-Benz carbon finish FLO Home X5

QUEBEC CITY, July 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of its comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging strategy, Mercedes-Benz Canadaannounced that it is working with FLO to bring premium residential charging to new Mercedes-EQ owners across Canada. Mercedes-Benz customers will be offered a Mercedes-Benz-exclusive carbon finish of FLO's industry-leading home charger.

"FLO is excited to bring its best-in-class FLO Home X5 residential charger to new owners of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. "We are pleased that our passion for excellence and sophisticated design will help provide Mercedes-Benz drivers with an experience in electric mobility that is both refined and superbly reliable."

FLO's new collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Canada is part of both companies' commitments to raising the bar on EV charging and supporting further adoption of electric vehicles in Canada.

As a designer and manufacturer of industry-leading EV charging solutions, and as Canada's leader in EV charging, FLO's selection by Mercedes Benz will bring many advantages to its customers. The FLO Home X5 includes smart charging features, such as automatic updates and programmable charging times, as well as a Mercredez Benz exclusive carbon finish to its NEMA 4X aluminum die-cast shell, and a 4-year limited warranty for customers. Designed and manufactured in Canada, this premium home charging station is built and certified to sustain temperatures down to -40°C, which ensures the durability and reliability of chargers – core attributes of all FLO charging stations.

About FLO | AddEnergie

FLO | AddEnergie is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO | AddEnergie enables hundreds of thousands charging events thanks to over 45,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO | AddEnergie's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and its assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York and Texas. For more information, visit flo.com.

SOURCE FLO