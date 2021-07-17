SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
17.07.2021 15:00:00

Flirtey Celebrates Six-Year Anniversary of the 'Kitty Hawk Moment', the First FAA-Approved Drone Delivery in American History

RENO, Nev., July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flirtey celebrates the sixth anniversary of the July 17, 2015 'Kitty Hawk Moment', the first FAA approved drone delivery in American aviation history, conducted by Flirtey. Flirtey is now taking pre-orders for drone delivery systems.

The “Kitty Hawk moment”; Flirtey successfully conducting the first Federal Aviation Administration-approved drone delivery in American aviation history on July 17, 2015.

The Smithsonian Air & Space Magazine recorded of this historic milestone, "it had the FAA's blessing to fly. And that made it the first official drone package delivery in this country." The Flirtey delivery drone that made this first delivery will be going on display in the future 'Thomas W. Haas We All Fly Gallery' at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum. The museum also displays the Wright Brothers Wright Flyer that made the first official flight of a powered heavier-than-air flying machine.

A historical marker memorializing this milestone was authorized by the Virginia Department of Aviation and unveiled by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va. This historical marker reads, "On this site in Wise County, Flirtey Inc. successfully conducted the first Federal Aviation Administration-approved drone delivery in American aviation history on July 17, 2015. The drone took to the air from Lonesome Pine Airport and delivered medicine to the Remote Area Medical Clinic at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds near Wise. This drone delivery represented the "Kitty Hawk moment" for the unmanned aerial vehicle industry. In recognition of this historic aviation milestone, the Flirtey Inc. aircraft landed a spot at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.'"

Subsequently, Flirtey conducted the first drone deliveries to homes in the United States – Flirtey conducted the first-ever drone delivery to a residential location in the United States in March 2016, in Hawthorne Nevada. Flirtey conducted the first-ever commercial drone delivery to a home in the United States in July 2016, in collaboration with 7-Eleven, in Reno Nevada.

Flirtey recently announced that it has completed the technology to certify its best-in-class drone delivery system for last-mile delivery. Flirtey's advanced technology development was led by the head of NASA's program to fly drones over people, and first unveiled at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Flirtey has more than 1,000 patent claims across a portfolio of granted and provisional patents. Flirtey is now expanding U.S. production of its technology and taking pre-orders for drone delivery systems.

About Flirtey:
Flirtey is an aerospace technology company and U.S. drone delivery manufacturer that sells full-stack drone delivery hardware and software systems. Flirtey is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first company to perform a commercial drone delivery to a home in the U.S., and the first company to pioneer AED drone delivery in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the best-in-class drone delivery system for last-mile delivery. Learn more at www.flirtey.com.

Media Contact:
media@flirtey.com

Related Links:
www.flirtey.com 

U.S. Senator, Mark Warner; Clerk of Court of Wise County and Norton City, Jack Kennedy; Flirtey Executive Assistant, Andi Sweeny; Flirtey Founder and CEO, Matthew Sweeny; Delegate, Terry Kilgore; in front of the Virginia Department of Aviation historical marker.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flirtey-celebrates-six-year-anniversary-of-the-kitty-hawk-moment-the-first-faa-approved-drone-delivery-in-american-history-301335949.html

SOURCE Flirtey

﻿

