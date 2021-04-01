SMI 11’118 0.6%  SPI 14’124 0.8%  Dow 33’139 0.5%  DAX 15’107 0.7%  Euro 1.1089 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’946 0.7%  Gold 1’727 1.2%  Bitcoin 55’223 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9420 -0.2%  Öl 64.7 1.7% 
01.04.2021 20:51:00

FlightHub Group Expands Leadership Team in Commitment to Providing Industry-Leading Customer Experience

MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - FlightHub Group, owner and operator of online travel agencies FlightHub and Justfly, is proud to announce the appointment of Pamela Bardo as its new Vice President, Customer Delivery and Service.   In her new role, Pamela will bring a renewed focus on providing an industry-leading experience to our customers in helping them with all post-booking service needs. 

Flighthub Logo (CNW Group/FlightHub)

"We are very excited to welcome Pamela to our executive team as we continue to rebuild our organization and prepare for a recovery of the travel market", says Chris Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group.  "We are confident that Pamela's leadership and experience will help us reach our goal of making FlightHub and JustFly the top online travel agencies in the world."

Pamela joins FlightHub Group with extensive experience in building, managing and transforming large scale customer service operations. Prior to joining FlightHub Group, Pamela was with Videotron for over 10 years where she oversaw the transformation of customer service operations as well as led external call centres teams. Pamela is also experienced in airline industry customer service, having previously worked at Air Canada where she held several senior management positions in both customer service and delivery. 

"I am very excited to join the FlightHub leadership team and help shape the organization in delivering a world class customer service experience", says Pamela.  "As we prepare to exit this global pandemic and focus on a strong return to travel, our priority will be given to reviewing our current customer service standards and ensuring that we continue to meet and surpass the expectations of our customers."

About FlightHub and Justfly

FlightHub and Justfly are among the world's leading online travel agencies. They make travel accessible, allowing more people to visit new places and explore different cultures by offering the cheapest flight on worldwide destinations. This is achieved by investing heavily in both technology and people, streamlining and optimizing the customer experience. Visit flighthub.com or justfly.com to book online.

SOURCE FlightHub

﻿

