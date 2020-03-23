FlexJobs Highlights 20 Fully Virtual Companies Currently Hiring Remote Jobs

BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 has widely and severely disrupted the workplace, with many companies deploying remote work as an alternative to the traditional office, and many others unfortunately reducing hours for their workers or laying them off altogether. To help job seekers interested in finding remote jobs, as well as inspire companies looking for best remote work practices, FlexJobs has identified 20 fully virtual companies that are also currently hiring.

"While these dire circumstances may introduce many more people to the reality that remote work is a viable way to conduct business, there are already a number of companies whose entire workplace model is built on remote work," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs, a fully virtual company itself. "Most likely, I think this difficult situation will lead to more people and companies working remotely over the long-term, as companies re-evaluate the ways that work can be performed," Sutton concluded.

The 20 companies below, ordered alphabetically, allow all of their team members to telecommute 100% of the time and also currently have remote job openings. Because these companies are fully remote and have been for years, often since their founding, they are well equipped to continue hiring and bringing on new employees during this uncertain time. More fully remote companies can be found on FlexJobs' sister site, Remote.co.

1. Aha!

2. Automattic

3. Clevertech

4. Collage.com

5. Evolving Wisdom

6. GitLab

7. Greenback Expat Tax Services

8. inVision

9. LoveToKnow

10. MomsRising

11. ScrapingHub

12. Simple [A]

13. The Cheat Sheet

14. Time Doctor

15. Toggl

16. Toptal

17. Tri.be

18. Upworthy

19. Working Solutions

20. X-Team

Below are specific recommendations for job seekers activating a remote job search this spring:



Target companies that have longer track records of working remotely. They have the infrastructure and experience to continue hiring in uncertain times. The Top 20 Companies That Consistently Have the Most Remote Jobs is a great list to consult, as well as FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs in 2020.

Focus on the career fields that have the most remote jobs, including, Medical & Health, Computer & IT, Customer Service, Education & Training, Sales, and Accounting & Finance.

In searching for remote jobs online, you may encounter job scams. If you want to work from home, use keywords like "telecommute job," "remote job," "distributed team," and "virtual job." Avoid phrases that scammers use, specifically "work from home" and "work at home."

Understand that many companies are slowing hiring as they regroup and move their operations to remote work. Continue your job search, apply to online listings, try to find contacts within those companies you can reach out to, and customize your resume and cover letter for every application based on the most relevant keywords in the job description. Now is the time to be a *perfect* job seeker.

Add your remote job-friendly skills to your resume, cover letter, and online profiles, such as independent work, time management, written and verbal communication, troubleshooting abilities, and proactivity with questions and ideas. Include a list of remote-specific technology you're familiar with, such as IM programs (Slack, Google Chat), file sharing (Dropbox), document collaboration (Google Drive), video conferencing (Zoom, GoToMeeting, Skype), and other remote collaboration tools.

Have previous remote work experience? Make sure that's displaying throughout your resume, LinkedIn profile, and other application materials. This includes occasional remote work, partial remote, and fully remote work. Remote volunteering, working from an office but across time zones or physically separate from your coworkers or clients -- this is all remote work experience to showcase!

On FlexJobs, you can use the Advanced Search to target jobs that are 100% remote. Be sure to also include your location so you find remote jobs that are available in your area.

FlexJobs also offers this free, comprehensive guide to finding remote work with tons of tips, resume and cover letter samples, interview questions to practice, and a lot more.

To access the recording of FlexJobs' Webinar: How to Find and Land a Work-from-Home Remote Job please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/webinar-recording-how-to-find-and-land-a-work-from-home-remote-job/

To learn more, visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/25-virtual-companies-that-thrive-on-remote-work-v2/

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work, specializing in full-time and part-time remote jobs, employee and freelance jobs, and on-site jobs with flexible, part-time, and alternative schedules. Since its start in 2007, FlexJobs has helped more than 4 million people in their job searches and has created the largest vetted database of legitimate flexible job opportunities in over 50 career categories. In addition, FlexJobs provides robust career support, including curated expert resources and career coaching services, to partner with job seekers in all phases of their journey. A trusted source in the media, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets such as CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and many others. FlexJobs' Founder & CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of flexible work. Sutton is the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote and distributed teams.

