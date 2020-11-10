Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market to 2025 FPC by end use industry (Computer/Peripheral, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), technology (Single Layer, Double Layer, Multi-Layer and Rigid Flex), laminate material type (Polyimide and Polyester and Others), laminate raw material usage (Polyimide Film and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983611/?utm_source=PRN





The future of the flexible printed circuit board (FPC) market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripherals, telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and aerospace and defense industries. The FPC market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $23.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for FPC in the telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include miniaturization of electronic devices and growing demand for low loss/high speed PCBs. NOK Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology, Sumitomo, Flexium Interconnect, Fujikura, Nitto Denko, Compeq Manufacturing, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron, and Young Poong Electronics are among the major manufacturers of FPCs..



In this market, telecommunication is the largest end use industry of flexible PCB market, whereas Multi-Layer FPC is largest by technology. Growth in various segments of the global flexible PCB market are given below:

Flexible PCB Market by Segments



The study includes the FPC market size and forecast for the FPC market through 2025, segmented by material, by end use industry, by raw material usage, by technology, and by region as follows:



FPC Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Computers/Peripherals

• Automotive

• Telecommunications

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Military/Aerospace

• Others



FPC Market by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Single-Sided

• Double-Sided

• Multi-Layer

• Rigid-Flex



FPC Market by Material [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Polyimide

• Polyester and Others



FPC Market by Raw Material Usage [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Polyimide Films

• Polyester and Other Films



FPC Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

Some of the FPC companies profiled in this report include Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT), NOK Corporation, Sumitomo Electric, Flexium Interconnect Inc., Fujikura Ltd., and others



The analyst forecasts that multi-layer will remain the largest technology type due to increasing demand in automotive and telecommunication industries. The rigid-flex substrate is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for smartphone and display applications.



Within the flexible PCB market, telecommunication will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for smartphones, data storage, 5G technology, and network solution sectors.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing ADAS and vehicle safety features in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for FPC in this region.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: FPC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: FPC market size by material, end use industry, raw material usage, and by technology in terms of value shipment.

• Regional analysis: FPC market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of FPC in the FPC market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of FPC in the FPC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the FPC market by end use industry (Computer/Peripheral, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), technology (Single Layer, Double Layer, Multi-Layer and Rigid Flex), laminate material type (Polyimide and Polyester and Others), laminate raw material usage (Polyimide Film and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the FPC market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the FPC market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this FPC market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the FPC market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the FPC market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this FPC market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this FPC area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this FPC market?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 186

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By end use industry (Computer/Peripheral, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), By technology (Single Layer, Double Layer, Multi-Layer and Rigid Flex), By laminate material type (Polyimide and Polyester and Others), laminate raw material usage (Polyimide Film and Others)

Regional Scope North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK and Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan and China), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05983611/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-printed-circuit-board-market-report-trends-forecast-and-competitive-analysis-301169764.html

SOURCE Reportlinker