FlexFunds announces new Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexFunds, a globally recognized service provider in securitization of assets for financial institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and real estate, announced today the appointment of Daris Hecheverria as Chief Operating Officer reporting to the company CEO, Mario Rivero.

As COO, Mr. Hecheverria will help with FlexFunds' strategy execution as well as focusing on the long-term growth through the strengthening of the asset securization program infrastructure. In addition, Mr. Hecheverria will play a key role in driving the Company's fintech development, end-to-end issuance process efficiency, and the automation of its capital markets function.

Mr. Hechevarria graduated from University of Miami Business School and began his career in 2007 at The Procter & Gamble Company in the Finance & Accounting area, followed by an impressive professional path with Microsoft for almost 10 years, where he occupied diverse roles, reaching the position of CFO for Cyprus & Malta, Bulgaria, Macedonia & Kosovo in 2014.

"Daris will be instrumental in fueling FlexFunds' rapid growth, ensuring the operational efficiency that a top-notch asset securitization program demands." FlexFunds' CEO Mario Rivero said: "At the same time, he will help us maximize the synergies that allow us to exponentially expand the FlexFunds fintech platform, manage the relationships with worldwide service providers that make us stand out and provide our customers with unparallel services of net asset value calculations."

With more than US $2.5 billion in total funding and presence in the Americas, Asia and Europe, FlexFunds is a globally recognized service provider in securitization of assets for financial institutions, asset managers, hedge funds and real estate. Through its robust and versatile asset securitization program, FlexFunds is a flexible solution for its clients to obtain funds, giving them access to global capital markets.

