Flexential® Announces Hosted Private Cloud - vCenter Access

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced new dedicated Hosted Private Cloud - vCenter Access capabilities that enable organizations to use industry-leading third-party tools to manage workloads and data protection requirements on a single, consolidated cloud platform. This solution adds to the Flexential Cloud portfolio and shows continued innovation to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Today's enterprises are increasingly looking to move workloads to cloud providers in order to offload their compute, network, storage, licensing and facilities requirements while maintaining the control and management of their application stack and orchestration of resources in-house. Flexential's Hosted Private Cloud - vCenter Access is an optimal solution for these organizations – it offers a dedicated environment, giving users control of the resources allocated to match specific application needs and requirements. The solution also offers peace of mind with built-in security and compliance.

"According to Gartner, 'by 2022 creating a flexible, adaptive infrastructure will be among the top I&O [infrastructure and operations] goals for more than 70% of enterprises, which is a major increase from fewer than 20% in 2019,'1" said Mike Fuhrman, chief operating officer of Cloud and Managed Services, Flexential. "With vCenter Access we are adding an extra layer of flexibility for our customers, enabling direct management of workloads and backups with their existing tools and processes. We are committed to allowing our customers to manage workloads on their terms, providing the exact level of support they want and need – no more and no less."

With Flexential's Hosted Private Cloud - vCenter Access solution, customers have the control and flexibility to proactively create, monitor and manage cluster capacity. The solution makes it possible for customers to implement a backup and snapshot strategy using tools that they have already purchased and are accustomed to using in their IT environments, such as Veeam and Zerto.

By providing direct access to the industry standard vCenter API and management tools, Flexential's offering allows businesses to leverage existing IT staff to manage and configure infrastructure resources to drive optimal levels of performance, efficiency and utilization. The solution also allows customers to use third-party DevOps tools such as Ansible and Jenkins to automate operations, improve the quality of software releases and accelerate the delivery of software releases into production.

The Hosted Private Cloud - vCenter Access offering also provides the optimal performance and functionality to accelerate innovation by using continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD). These engineering practices are becoming increasingly popular in enterprises as a way to develop and deliver software as quickly as possible while maintaining high quality. With direct access to the vCenter API, Hosted Private Cloud - vCenter Access users can leverage existing scripts and VMware tools along with existing third-party DevOps tools to enable CI and CD functionality and performance. For more information on Flexential's Hosted Private Cloud - vCenter Access offering, visit https://www.flexential.com/vcenter-access.

1Gartner "How to Lead Digital Disruption With Programmable Infrastructure," Hassan Ennaciri, Chris Saunderson, February 17, 2020 (Gartner subscription required).

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT in an interactive map of the Flexential colocation, cloud and DRaaS data centers, PoPs and cloud on ramps, visit www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Flexential

Lori.staffordthomas@flexential.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexential-announces-hosted-private-cloud---vcenter-access-301127800.html

SOURCE Flexential