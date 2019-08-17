Flex Technology Group Retains Elite Status in the 2019 Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexPrint, and the Flex Technology Group (FTG) of companies, which now includes Laser Options, ProCopy, Cannon IV, Action Imaging Group, Caltronics, Infincom, Flo-Tech, Marimon, Onnyx, Century, Shamrock, OET, OESA, and CBE have once again been included in Inc. Magazine's list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Coming in at #924 on this year's annual Inc. 500|5000 list, not only has FTG broken the top 1000, but this also marks the company's tenth consecutive year making this prestigious list. The organization has jumped from #3062 in 2017, to #1379 in 2018, and has now landed #924 on the 2019 Inc. 500|5000 list.

Making the list gets harder every year as the company's starting base grows, so this marks a truly amazing accomplishment. While tens of thousands of companies have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a small fraction have made the list more than once and only a mere one percent have made the list ten times.

"Achieving this elite status for ten consecutive years is a true testament to the value that we bring to our clients and to our great people who deliver on our value proposition," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group.

Flex Technology Group has expanded rapidly since 2016. Our portfolio of office technology companies now includes 15 partner dealerships generating over $325 million in annual revenues and serves over 60,000 customers nationwide. To learn more about FTG's growth strategy, please visit www.flextg.com/connect.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and various software solutions. FTG services over 60,000 customers nationally. For additional information on FTG, please visit www.flextg.com.

