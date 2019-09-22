Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) has recently opened 4 new offices to support their intensive growth initiatives. Expanding rapidly since its inception in 2015, FTG's portfolio of office technology companies now includes fifteen partner dealerships: FlexPrint, Laser Options, ProCopy, Cannon IV, Action Imaging Group, Caltronics, Infincom, Flo-Tech, Marimon, ONNYX, Century, Shamrock, OET, OESA, CBE, Millenium Business Systems, and Laser Technologies Service.

FTG continues to grow nationally through M&A but each subsidiary additionally experiences individual growth at the local level. As a result, FTG now boasts 4 new facilities that promote a heightened national presence, enhanced customer service, and greater growth opportunities for employees.

Interested in learning more about these new office spaces? A brief introduction for each location has been included below:

Marimon Business Systems - Dallas, TX

1503 LBJ Freeway, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234 - TEL (214) 880-8781

Marimon solidified its presence in Dallas by moving to a larger facility at the epicenter of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the Park West Complex. Highlights from this transition include a 125-person conference room, additional offices, and a demo room for larger equipment.

Flo-Tech - New Haven, CT

545 Long Wharf Dr., New Haven, CT 06511 - TEL (800) 213-1112

Flo-Tech has officially opened their new office in Long Wharf, a waterfront district and neighborhood in the city of New Haven, Connecticut. The new facility is considered one of New Haven's premier class A office facilities, complete with a large open floor plan and stunning views of the harbor.

FlexPrint, Laser Options, Infincom - Mesa, AZ

1146 N Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201 - TEL (888) 353-9774

FlexPrint, Laser Options, and Infincom have combined locations to form FTG's second-largest hub in Arizona, with FTG's corporate headquarters being the largest. This centrally located, class A building offers an abundance of space and shared resources, including additional conference and demo rooms.

Caltronics Business Systems - Chico, CA

29 Bellarmine Ct. Chico, CA 95928 - TEL (530) 720-0863

Caltronics recently opened its newest branch in Chico, California. This centrally located warehouse and office space improves Caltronics's ability to serve its customers and further increases FTG's presence in the Northern California marketplace.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, and various software solutions. FTG services over 65,000 customers nationally. For additional information on FTG, please visit www.flextg.com.

Media Contact:

Andy Smalley

Phone: 888.353.9774

Email: info@flextg.com

