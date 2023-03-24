SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'070 -0.4%  Dow 32'105 0.2%  DAX 15'210 0.0%  Euro 0.9934 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 1'987 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'956 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9172 0.0%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
Orascom DH: Gespräche über Verkauf von "O-West"-Projekt in Kairo beendet
Arbeiten im Homeoffice: So sollte man sich verhalten
Kauf von CS soll wohl innert eines Monats abgeschlossen werden - S&P stuft AT1-Anleihe von Credit Suisse auf "Ausfall" herab
Flüchtiger Krypto-Pleitier Do Kwon in Montenegro festgenommen
ABB-Aktie: ABB kündigt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Milliardenhöhe an
FLEX LNG Aktie [Valor: 46795764 / ISIN: BMG359472021]
24.03.2023 07:05:00

Flex LNG - Finalize the Balance Sheet Optimization Programme

FLEX LNG
32.87 USD -0.54%
Hamilton, Bermuda
March 24, 2022

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG” and/or the "Company”) (NYSE/OSE: FLNG) is today pleased to announce that the Balance Sheet Optimization Programme has been finalized with the signing of the $290m loan agreement for the refinancing of Flex Freedom and Flex Vigilant.

Since our Q4 earnings report on February 14, 2023, we have completed the refinancing of Flex Aurora, Flex Artemis and Flex Amber during February, while the lease for Flex Rainbow and the refinancing of Flex Freedom and Flex Vigilant were closed in March.

As announced in the Q4 earnings presentation, these financings will provide FLEX LNG with $204m in net cash proceeds in Q1. At year-end 2022, Flex LNG had a cash balance of $332m thus these re-financings further add to an already substantial cash balance.

Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG Management AS, commented:
"We are pleased to have completed our approx USD 2 billion refinancing process according to plan and on schedule despite the recent turmoil in the financial markets. We are grateful for the trust and support from our banks and lease providers which have resulted in a very attractive funding platform for Flex LNG. We have during the last 16 months refinanced all ships in the Flex LNG fleet, not only significantly boosting our cash position in total by $387m, but also reduced interest margin significantly and stretched the repayment and maturity profiles with the first loan not due before 2028. Our financial strength together with the substantial charter backlog provide us with significant commercial and financial flexibility to further develop the Company ”.

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having 12 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed rate charter contracts. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com


 


