SMI 12’108 -0.4%  SPI 15’613 -0.4%  Dow 35’820 0.3%  DAX 15’689 -0.1%  Euro 1.0590 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’251 0.4%  Gold 1’785 0.2%  Bitcoin 55’329 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9162 0.1%  Öl 83.4 -1.1% 
> > > >
FLEX LNG Aktie [Valor: 46795764 / ISIN: BMG359472021]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2021 06:50:00

Flex LNG - Announcement Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute

FLEX LNG
170.60 NOK 3.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Hamilton, Bermuda
November 1, 2021

Flex LNG agrees Time Charter Agreements for Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG” or the "Company”) (NYSE/OSE: FLNG), has agreed two Time Charter Agreements ("TC”) with a minimum firm period of three (3) years for each of its two existing LNG carriers, Flex Resolute and Flex Courageous. The Charterer, an Energy Major, will have the option to extend each ship by two additional two-year periods bringing the total period to seven (7) years under each of the TCs.

Under the TCs, the vessels will be delivered to the Charterer during the first quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of their existing TCs. Both ships are large LNG carriers with ME-GI propulsion and a cargo capacity of 173,400 cbm. Furthermore, Flex Couragous is equipped with Partial Reliquefaction System while Flex Resolute is equipped with Full Reliquefaction System bringing the active boil-off rate down to 0.075% and 0.035% respectively. This makes the ship very flexible and fuel efficient for transportation of large LNG parcels with close to zero per cent methane slip from the main engines.

The TCs remain subject to final documentation and certain closing conditions.

Øystein M Kalleklev, CEO of FLEX LNG Management AS, commented:
"We pleased to announce another pair of attractive time charter contracts this time with an Energy Major. Since April we have thus secured long term fixed hire employment for eight, possibly nine of our ships in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive revenue backlog once the market has improved. Our firm contract backlog is now about 33 years with a further 36 years of optional backlog. This highlights the attractiveness of owning and operating highly efficient ships with significantly lower carbon footprint than the older generation ships.”

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. During 2021, we have built up a significant contract backlog while maintaining market exposure to capture the opportunities in the growing LNG shipping market. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



﻿

Nachrichten zu FLEX LNG Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FLEX LNG Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? 

Live am BörsenTAG in Zürich, 11. September 2021 – Chefredaktor des payoff Magazin– Serge Nussbaumer: wie lief das Jahr 2021 bei den Strukturierten Produkten – gibt es neue Themen?  Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und ob sich die diesjährigen Volumina wie im Jahr 2020 halten konnten oder ob es zu Rückgängen kam. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Strukturierte Produkte mit Basiswerten rund um Kryptowährungen und wie es um diese bestellt ist.

Serge Nussbaumer: Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

29.10.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.10.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.10.21 Facebook-Bilanz zeigt Licht und Schatten
29.10.21 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Steigflug nach Zahlen
29.10.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
29.10.21 SMI setzt Aufwärtsbewegung fort
29.10.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Erneut am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Hochlauf zum 50er-EMA
14.10.21 Serge Nussbaumer: Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen? | BX Swiss TV
28.09.21 Warum Saisonalität keine gute Anlagestrategie sein muss.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin in Erholungsphase: Was den Krypto-Boom wirklich antreibt
Smartphone-Hersteller will Tesla gefährlich werden: Xiaomi plant Verkauf von ab 2024
Jim Cramer über Cloud-Trend: Diese Aktien könnten sich für Anleger lohnen
Geheimnis enthüllt: Elon Musk erläutert die Hintergründe des Tesla-Logos
Warum der Euro nachgibt - zum Franken deutlich unter 1,06
Darum zahlt es sich aus ein Haushaltsbuch zu führen
Epic Games offen für NFTs
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Kryptokurse am Samstag
Bullenmarkt bis 2038? Diese ARK-Favoriten stehen in Cathie Woods Gunst hoch
Oktober 2021: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich

Die Märkte in Fernost tendieren zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leichte Verluste verbuchte. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit