Fleury Michon America will be able to pursue its growth and diversify its food products for air carriers

The Government of Canada awards $2,000,000 in funding to the Montérégie region business

RIGAUD, QC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Fleury Michon America is a leader in the preparation and distribution of prepared meals, notably for air carriers and big-box stores. To help it maintain its momentum, the business has been awarded a $2,000,000 repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The funding will allow the company to go ahead with an expansion project and confirm its status as a leader in the air catering business by increasing production at its factory to approximately 10,000 tonnes of produce annually.

The funding was announced today by Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Youth) and to the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction. Specifically, this Government of Canada assistance will allow Fleury Michon America to acquire new digital production equipment.

Founded in 1990, Rigaud-based company Fleury Michon America prepares frozen meals for airline passengers, as well as fresh dishes that are sold in retail stores. It supplies the world's major air carriers, and employs almost 400 people. The company aims to provide authentic, tasty, healthy and environmentally responsible products; moreover, its environmental protection efforts include the use of fully recyclable packaging.

Communities need to build on innovation to strategically diversify and develop sustainable regional competitive advantages. Supporting community transition and diversification is therefore a Government of Canada priority.

Quotes



"The Government of Canada is committed to creating close partnerships with Quebec businesses to support their efforts to increase their productivity and competitiveness. Fleury Michon America actively contributes to the economic vitality of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, and is a source of pride for our region."

Peter Schiefke, MP for Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Youth) and to the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

"Our government is giving Canadians the means to become more competitive and to thrive in the global economy. The funding announced today for Fleury Michon America is in line with Canada's competitive advantages generated through the organization's expansion project, and will boost economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"This funding will help our company achieve its production objectives and go ahead with its expansion project, thus strengthening its global position in the airline catering business."

John Allard, Director General, Fleury Michon America

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

