08.01.2020 21:35:00

FleetPride Opens New Location in New Braunfels, Texas

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. has opened a new location in New Braunfels, Texas, to expand their presence in central Texas. The new branch is located at 3943 South Interstate 35, and it is accessible on the south service road, just north of the Solms Road exit (Exit 183).

FleetPride Logo (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.)

"We are excited to start the year with the addition of our new branch in New Braunfels," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "This will be the fifth new greenfield branch we've opened in the last 12 months, expanding our presence in major markets.

"We have been doing business in nearby San Antonio for many years, and the addition of New Braunfels continues FleetPride's commitment to our customers, who have told us speed to market coupled with the broadest selection of parts in the industry is what helps them serve their customers. We have great people with a wealth of parts knowledge, and customers know they can trust FleetPride to have the right parts to keep their trucks on the road."

FleetPride now has 26 branches in its home state of Texas, more than any other state. A grand opening event will be held at a later date.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 270 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management. Visit their website at www.fleetpride.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleetpride-opens-new-location-in-new-braunfels-texas-300983833.html

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise steigen nach iranischen Raketenangriffen nur kurzzeitig
09:17
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
08:56
Iran greift US-Ziele im Irak an
07:15
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Die Käufer sind weiter in der Überzahl / Credit Suisse – Zielzone erreicht
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:42
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Wall Street gewinnt hinzu -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gewinnt hinzu -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Die Iran-Krise bleibt am Mittwoch im Blick der Anleger: Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste, während der DAX zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street zeigen sich Anleger optimistisch. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben im Mittwochshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;