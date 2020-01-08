FleetPride Opens New Location in New Braunfels, Texas

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. has opened a new location in New Braunfels, Texas, to expand their presence in central Texas. The new branch is located at 3943 South Interstate 35, and it is accessible on the south service road, just north of the Solms Road exit (Exit 183).

"We are excited to start the year with the addition of our new branch in New Braunfels," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "This will be the fifth new greenfield branch we've opened in the last 12 months, expanding our presence in major markets.

"We have been doing business in nearby San Antonio for many years, and the addition of New Braunfels continues FleetPride's commitment to our customers, who have told us speed to market coupled with the broadest selection of parts in the industry is what helps them serve their customers. We have great people with a wealth of parts knowledge, and customers know they can trust FleetPride to have the right parts to keep their trucks on the road."

FleetPride now has 26 branches in its home state of Texas, more than any other state. A grand opening event will be held at a later date.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 270 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management. Visit their website at www.fleetpride.com.

