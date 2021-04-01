SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1069 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 55’580 0.5%  Dollar 0.9439 0.2%  Öl 63.6 -0.6% 
01.04.2021 00:55:00

FleetPride Acquires Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama

IRVING, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama, founded by Tim Walker in 2005. With its robust service operation, this acquisition will serve as a complement to FleetPride's nearby Birmingham branch. Mike Walker, Tim's son and current manager, will continue to manage day-to-day operations of the new FleetPride Service Center, maintaining consistency for employees, customers, and supplier partners.

FleetPride Logo (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.)

"Southern Truck Center is thrilled to announce that we are joining the FleetPride family," said Mike Walker. "This partnership will allow us extra support to continue to serve our customers with the highest standards backed by a growing national network. FleetPride shares our core values of quality, care, and integrity in both customer and employee relationships. We look forward to serving our customers just as before, now under the FleetPride name."

"On behalf of the entire FleetPride organization, we welcome Mike Walker and the team from Southern Truck Center," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations.  "The Walker family and Southern Truck Center have established a great reputation in the Birmingham market. We have admired Southern Truck Center and the impressive organization its talented employees have built. We very much look forward to continuing their tradition of customer service excellence, and to expand the solutions available to their customers with the additional strength and scale of FleetPride.

"Growth through acquisitions continues to be a focus for us," continued Harris. "We believe our value proposition resonates with owners of parts and service companies looking for either a succession plan, or a partner that can provide a strong foundation for their employees and customers long term."

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service network. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at acquisitions@fleetpride.com.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride operates over 280 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators, small to large fleets plus national account across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

To find your local FleetPride branch or Service Center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com/parts

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleetpride-acquires-southern-truck-center-of-birmingham-alabama-301260134.html

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

31.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
BioNTech-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zahlen überzeugen - Impfstoffproduktion soll steigen
Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit