11.11.2020 18:35:00

Flat Rock Capital Corp. Receives Shareholder Approval to Convert to an Interval Fund

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Rock Global is pleased to announce that Flat Rock Capital Corp. ("Flat Rock Capital") has received shareholder approval to convert to an interval fund. The conversion is expected to be effective on November 20, 2020 when Flat Rock Capital will be merged into Flat Rock Core Income Fund (the "Core Income Fund"), a newly-formed interval fund. Shareholders of Flat Rock Capital will receive shares of Core Income Fund in exchange for their ownership in Flat Rock Capital. The Core Income Fund will be available for purchase with the ticker CORFX.

Through an interval fund structure, Core Income Fund will post a daily net asset value that can be easily tracked like any mutual fund or stock ticker. As discussed in its prospectus, Core Income Fund will continue with the investment strategy that Flat Rock Capital has executed to date. The most significant benefit of the change in structure for our shareholders is the convenience and accessibility the interval fund provides for purchases and shareholder redemptions. Like Flat Rock Capital, the Core Income Fund is offered exclusively to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and family offices.

About Flat Rock Core Income Fund:

Flat Rock Core Income Fund provides financing solutions to U.S. middle market businesses. The Company invests in first lien, floating rate loans to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations, and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams, and financial sponsors. Flat Rock Core Income Fund's objective is to preserve capital while generating current income for its investors.

About Flat Rock Global:

Flat Rock Global, LLC, the advisor for Flat Rock Core Income Fund and Flat Rock Opportunity Fund, invests in less efficient areas of the credit markets with the dual objective of preservation of capital and generation of current income. Flat Rock funds are available to Institutional Investors, Family Offices, and RIAs. To learn more about the firm and our funds, please visit www.flatrockglobal.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flat-rock-capital-corp-receives-shareholder-approval-to-convert-to-an-interval-fund-301171158.html

SOURCE Flat Rock Global

