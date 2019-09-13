Flat Iron Building Group Inc. Ranks No. 168 on the 2019 Growth 500

– Canadian Business unveils annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies –

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Business and Maclean's yesterday ranked Flat Iron Building Group Inc. No. 168 on the 30th annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.

Flat Iron Building Group Inc. made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 538%.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

"Flat Iron Building Group Inc. is honoured to be on the Growth 500 ranking for the third year in a row," says CEO Daniel De Monte. "Flat Iron realizes continued growth must be supported by continued improvement, as two-thirds of rapidly growing companies do not survive because they fail to mature to change the way they do work. The Flat Iron team is focused on making sure Flat Iron falls on the right third of those statistics."

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Flat Iron Building Group Inc.

Flat Iron is a new thinking construction company that specializes in interior commercial general contracts, design build, and construction management services in the GTA. Flat Iron serves impressive commercial clients in the GTA, including SAP, CBRE, Scotiabank, Infrastructure Ontario, Desjardins Insurance, GWL, Colliers, Sobeys, Bentall, as they redesign their headquarters operations with the premise of "Communicate First. Construct Second".

Website: www.flatiron.ca

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flatironbuildinggroupinc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flatironbuildinggroup/

SOURCE Flat Iron Building Group Inc.