19.03.2020 16:24:00

Flash Networks Wins Info Security Product Guide 2020 Global Excellence Award

NEPTUNE, New Jersey, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Networks, the leading provider of mobile Internet optimization and monetization solutions, announced today it received an Info Security Product Guide 2020 Global Excellence Award. Flash Networks' Security and Parental Software for telecommunications service providers took silver in the Social Media, Web Filtering and Content Security Category.

Content filtering services are experiencing a huge increase in demand because they prevent cyberattacks and protect children from cyberbullying, block access to harmful content, and prevent excessive screen time that can interfere with school work. While service providers typically charge a low flat fee, the cost for providing these services is increasing rapidly. A massive increase in data consumption means more and more data needs to be inspected before being potentially identified as content that is suspicious and needs to be blocked. 

Flash Networks provides security and parental control services that utilize 90 per cent fewer computing and network resources, enabling operators to keep scanning costs in line with revenues, as traffic volumes rise. By combining software defined networking, DNS based filtering, and deep packet inspection, Flash Networks has redefined the expense to revenue ration for security and parental control services to help service providers keep costs in line with revenue. 

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Flash Networks

Flash Networks is a leading provider of virtual optimization, security and monetization solutions that enable operators to improve RAN spectral efficiency, boost network speed, optimize video and web traffic, generate over-the-top revenues and secure the mobile Internet for subscribers and devices.

With offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Flash Networks services hundreds of millions of subscribers daily at leading global carriers.

For more information, visit http://www.flashnetworks.com.

Contact:
Monica Maron
Spicetree Communications
Mobile: +972-54-5429529
monica.maron@spicetreecom.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flash-networks-wins-info-security-product-guide-2020-global-excellence-award-301026930.html

SOURCE Flash Networks

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Rohstoffe: Der Ausverkauf geht weiter
14:00
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
08:41
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Produkte in Zeichnung
06:51
Weekly Hits: Low Vola-Strategie – Weniger Zick-Zack, mehr Rendite / Autohersteller – Vollbremsung einer Industrie
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
18.03.20
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Wall Street auf Richtungssuche -- SMI mit positiven Vorzeichen -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
BKW-Aktie dreht ins Minus - BKW verdoppelt den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein
QIAGEN-Aktie steigt: QIAGEN will Produktion von Corona-Testkits vervielfachen
Apple stellt neue iPad-Modelle vor
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street auf Richtungssuche -- SMI mit positiven Vorzeichen -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die Wall Street unterliegt am Donnerstag Schwankungen. Der heimische Markt wagt einen Erholungsversuch. Der deutsche Leitindex rutscht im Verlauf in die Verlustzone ab. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag erneut negative Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB