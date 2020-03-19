Flash Networks Wins Info Security Product Guide 2020 Global Excellence Award

NEPTUNE, New Jersey, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Networks, the leading provider of mobile Internet optimization and monetization solutions, announced today it received an Info Security Product Guide 2020 Global Excellence Award. Flash Networks' Security and Parental Software for telecommunications service providers took silver in the Social Media, Web Filtering and Content Security Category.

Content filtering services are experiencing a huge increase in demand because they prevent cyberattacks and protect children from cyberbullying, block access to harmful content, and prevent excessive screen time that can interfere with school work. While service providers typically charge a low flat fee, the cost for providing these services is increasing rapidly. A massive increase in data consumption means more and more data needs to be inspected before being potentially identified as content that is suspicious and needs to be blocked.

Flash Networks provides security and parental control services that utilize 90 per cent fewer computing and network resources, enabling operators to keep scanning costs in line with revenues, as traffic volumes rise. By combining software defined networking, DNS based filtering, and deep packet inspection, Flash Networks has redefined the expense to revenue ration for security and parental control services to help service providers keep costs in line with revenue.

About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Flash Networks

Flash Networks is a leading provider of virtual optimization, security and monetization solutions that enable operators to improve RAN spectral efficiency, boost network speed, optimize video and web traffic, generate over-the-top revenues and secure the mobile Internet for subscribers and devices.

With offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Flash Networks services hundreds of millions of subscribers daily at leading global carriers.

For more information, visit http://www.flashnetworks.com.

