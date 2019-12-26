Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 29, 2018.



For the 13 weeks ended Sept. 28, 2019

For the 13 weeks

ended Sept. 29, 2018 REVENUES





RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 24,076,000

$ 22,342,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 4,348,000

4,245,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 400,000

409,000 RENTAL INCOME 186,000

155,000 OWNER'S FEE --

25,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 50,000

36,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 29,060,000

$ 27,212,000







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC $ 916,000

$ 616,000







NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

BASIC AND DILUTED $ .49

$ .34



















For the 52 weeks

ended Sept. 28,

2019

For the 52 weeks

ended Sept. 29,

2018







RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 94,290,000

$ 92,305,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 19,327,000

18,559,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 1,610,000

1,652,000 RENTAL INCOME 762,000

626,000 OWNER'S FEE --

138,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 213,000

217,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 116,202,000

$ 113,497,000







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. $ 3,648,000

$ 3,677,000







NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.96

$ 1.98

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-300979472.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.