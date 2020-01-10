10.01.2020 12:00:00

Flagstar Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

TROY, Mich., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today released instructions for its fourth quarter 2019 earnings call, which will be held Tuesday, January 28, at 11 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss Flagstar's fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on January 28, 2020.

To join the call, please dial (800) 353-6461 toll free or (334) 323-0501 and use passcode 2146234. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 2146234.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

For more information about the call, please contact Kenneth M. Schellenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5741.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $22.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 26 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $204 billion of loans representing 994,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Analyst Contact:
Kenneth M. Schellenberg
VP, Investor Relations 
(248) 312-5741

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flagstar-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-earnings-call-300984704.html

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

