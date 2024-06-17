|
17.06.2024 19:00:00
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 17 June 2024
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 10 June to 14 June 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-06-10
|BUY
|609
|9.020936
|5 493.75
|XAMS
|2024-06-10
|SELL
|34
|9.150000
|311.10
|XAMS
|2024-06-11
|BUY
|208
|8.950000
|1 861.60
|XAMS
|2024-06-12
|BUY
|145
|8.900000
|1 290.50
|XAMS
|2024-06-13
|BUY
|155
|8.900000
|1 379.50
|XAMS
|2024-06-14
|BUY
|120
|8.850000
|1 062.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q2 2024 results: 1 August 2024
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
Attachment
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Wochenstart: SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwächer aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag im Minus, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich zulegte. Die Wall Street tendiert zum Wochenstart fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}