Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’995 -0.1%  SPI 15’983 -0.1%  Dow 38’418 -0.7%  DAX 18’608 0.6%  Euro 0.9750 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’004 0.4%  Gold 2’348 0.9%  Bitcoin 61’989 1.5%  Dollar 0.8954 -0.8%  Öl 78.2 -4.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343GameStop2274310
Top News
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Zuschlägen
NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite mit Kursplus
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

FL Entertainment Aktie [Valor: 119402751 / ISIN: NL0015000X07]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.06.2024 19:30:00

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

finanzen.net zero FL Entertainment-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

FL Entertainment
9.15 EUR -1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Paris – 3 June 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 27 May to 31 May 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2024-05-27BUY1819.1500001 656.15XAMS
2024-05-27SELL3299.2150463 031.75XAMS
2024-05-28BUY489.179167440.60XAMS
2024-05-28SELL1409.2257141 291.60XAMS
2024-05-29BUY979.248969897.15XAMS
2024-05-29SELL909.278333835.05XAMS
2024-05-30BUY199.250000175.75XAMS
2024-05-31BUY2679.1981272 455.90XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q2 2024 results: 1 August 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment


Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17:24 UBS KeyInvest: Tag der (Zins-)Wahrheit
10:57 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
09:48 SMI stürmt über 12.000er-Marke
09:15 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank schwächelt
08:29 Kapitalschutz und Rendite in einem
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
31.05.24 Why Does Crude Oil Track Soybean Oil, Diesel?
28.05.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
28.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’480.69 19.69 S2S3MU
Short 12’743.84 13.81 YXSSMU
Short 13’251.43 8.67 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’995.22 03.06.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’520.00 19.59
Long 11’280.00 13.90
Long 10’820.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Trump bekennt sich zu Bitcoin - Biden in der Kritik
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
GameStop-Aktie +24 Prozent: Roaring Kitty offenbart grosse GameStop-Beteiligung
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
UBS- und American Express-Aktien tiefer: Swisscard-Eigentümer CS und Amex führen Vertrag nicht fort
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
AMD präsentiert Konkurrenzprodukt für NVIDIAs Blackwell: Kann die AMD-Aktie zur NVIDIA-Aktie aufholen?
NVIDIA-CEO voll des Lobes: Tesla nimmt mit Full-Self-Driving Vorreiterrolle ein
Dow leichter -- SMI nach neuem Jahreshoch letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit