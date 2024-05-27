|
27.05.2024 19:30:00
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 27 May 2024
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 20 May to 24 May 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-05-20
|BUY
|61
|9.450000
|576.45
|XAMS
|2024-05-21
|BUY
|416
|9.392548
|3 907.30
|XAMS
|2024-05-21
|SELL
|244
|9.422951
|2 299.20
|XAMS
|2024-05-22
|BUY
|332
|9.334036
|3 098.90
|XAMS
|2024-05-22
|SELL
|10
|9.450000
|94.50
|XAMS
|2024-05-24
|BUY
|6
|9.400000
|56.40
|XAMS
|2024-05-24
|SELL
|30
|9.450000
|283.50
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Q2 2024 results: 1 August 2024
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@group.banijay.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024
Attachment
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:
🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike
Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss im Plus. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten nach dem Wochenende aufwärts. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Montag aufgrund des Memorial Day geschlossen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}