Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’335 -0.1%  SPI 15’135 0.0%  Dow 38’387 0.4%  DAX 18’118 -0.2%  Euro 0.9763 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’981 -0.5%  Gold 2’340 0.1%  Bitcoin 57’341 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9103 -0.3%  Öl 88.3 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Lonza1384101Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343
Top News
Wells Fargo rechnet mit Rückenwind durch die Fed: Goldpreis dürfte weiter steigen
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Nemetschek gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

FL Entertainment Aktie [Valor: 119402751 / ISIN: NL0015000X07]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.04.2024 19:30:00

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

finanzen.net zero FL Entertainment-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

FL Entertainment
9.20 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Paris – 29 April 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 22 April to 26 April 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2024-04-24BUY39.20000027.60XAMS
2024-04-25BUY129.200000110.40XAMS
2024-04-26BUY29.20000018.40XAMS
2024-04-26SELL139.250000120.25XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q1 2024 results: 15 May 2024

General Shareholders’ Meeting: 23 May 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay, the world’s largest independent content producer and distributor) and online sports betting & gaming (through Betclic, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).

Attachment


Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:43 UBS KeyInvest: Spannung am Tag der Arbeit
16:04 Warum Starbucks mehr als nur ein Café ist?
15:11 Index Options Box Spreads as Financing Tool – 2024 Edition
09:52 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Fed-Sitzung und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus
09:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
26.04.24 Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Julius Bär, Logitech, Straumann
26.04.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
25.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’830.87 19.26 D1SSMU
Short 12’049.05 13.94 SSYM8U
Short 12’514.10 8.81 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’334.81 29.04.2024 17:30:00
Long 10’886.17 19.59 SSZMHU
Long 10’640.00 13.35
Long 10’175.61 8.84 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Halving-Event: Bitcoin-Transaktionsgebühren brechen ein
Nach Ablehnung von Antrag: VanEck-Chef rechnet nicht mit baldiger Zulassung von Ethereum-Spot-ETFs
Idorsia vor ungewisser Zukunft: So steht es um das Schweizer Biotech-Unternehmen
UBS-Aktie dennoch fester: Anscheinend Klage in den USA wegen CS-AT1-Abschreiber
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Idorsia erhält positive Empfehlung für EU-Zulassung von Blutdrucksenker
Philips-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Philips einigt sich mit US-Justiz auf Geldstrafe
Ausblick: BYD öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
BYD-Aktie: BYD schafft kleines Umsatzplus - auch Gewinn steigt
Wenige Tage vor US-Zinsentscheid: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 62'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit