18.03.2024 19:30:00
FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 18 March 2024
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 11 March to 15 March 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2024-03-11
|BUY
|398
|9.192211
|3 658.50
|XAMS
|2024-03-11
|SELL
|113
|9.300000
|1 050.90
|XAMS
|2024-03-13
|BUY
|1111
|9.116112
|10 128.00
|XAMS
|2024-03-13
|SELL
|218
|9.150000
|1 994.70
|XAMS
|2024-03-14
|BUY
|32
|9.100000
|291.20
|XAMS
|2024-03-14
|SELL
|112
|9.150000
|1 024.80
|XAMS
|2024-03-15
|SELL
|8
|9.150000
|73.20
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About FL Entertainment
FL Entertainment Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay, the world’s largest independent content producer and distributor) and online sports betting & gaming (through Betclic, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, FL Entertainment recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively. FL Entertainment is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).
