Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'208 -0.2%  SPI 14'595 -0.3%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'622 -0.5%  Euro 0.9375 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'455 -0.6%  Gold 2'054 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'791 3.2%  Dollar 0.8560 0.5%  Öl 78.2 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882Sika41879292
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schweizer Investmentbanking dürfte 2024 wieder zulegen - mehrere Börsengänge in Planung
Aktien-Tipp UBS-Analyse: DZ BANK vergibt für UBS-Aktie höhere Einstufung
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Eigene Prognose für 2023 deutlich übertroffen - Deutlich mehr Passagiere abgefertigt
NZZ-Aktie: Swissprinters-Druckerei in Zofingen will Betrieb einstellen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

FL Entertainment Aktie [Valor: 119402751 / ISIN: NL0015000X07]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2024 19:30:00

FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

finanzen.net zero FL Entertainment-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

FL Entertainment
8.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Paris – 15 January 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 8 January to 12 January 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2024-01-10BUY6227.9500004 944.90XAMS
2024-01-11BUY9308.0331727 470.85XAMS
2024-01-11SELL1048.109615843.40XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:15 UBS KeyInvest: Das Zahlenbuffet ist angerichtet
09:47 Marktüberblick: Airbus-Aktie auf Rekordhoch
08:50 SMI zeigt starke Reaktion
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.01.24 Börse Aktuell – US-Inflation dämpft die gute Laune
11.01.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
11.01.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'657.50 19.67 JDSSMU
Short 11'901.42 13.84 CRSSMU
Short 12'333.98 8.97 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'207.51 15.01.2024 17:30:16
Long 10'720.00 19.29
Long 10'480.00 12.89
Long 10'060.71 8.97 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenabflüsse: Bitcoin-Vermögen der Kryptobörsen schmilzt dahin - warum das sogar positiv sein könnte
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
Plug Power-Aktie vor starkem Lauf? Experten legen hohes Kursziel fest
SoftwareONE-Aktie fällt: SoftwareONE lehnt Bain-Capital-Angebot ab
Bilanz seit Amtsantritt von Joe Biden: Wie sich der Aktienmarkt verglichen mit der Trump-Ära entwickelt
Swiss Steel-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Santhera lanciert Agamree zuerst in Deutschland - weltweite Premiere
Neue Pläne für Ethereum: Vitalik Buterin feilt an Roadmap
Kaum Impulse wegen US-Feiertag: SMI und DAX beenden die ruhige Sitzung etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Diese 4 Coins könnten 2024 die 107 % Rallye von Bitcoin überflügeln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit