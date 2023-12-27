Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'120 -0.3%  SPI 14'553 -0.2%  Dow 37'545 0.4%  DAX 16'730 0.1%  Euro 0.9432 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'530 0.2%  Gold 2'062 0.3%  Bitcoin 36'580 0.7%  Dollar 0.8531 -0.1%  Öl 80.8 -0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515
Top News
Kuros-Aktie sinkt: Kuros fokussiert sich auf MagnetOs - Fibrin-PTH kommt nicht in Phase III
BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
Maersk-Aktie in Rot: Maersk will Schiffen wieder die Fahrt durch das Rote Meer erlauben - Frachter verliert Container an dänischer Küste
Commerzbank-Aktie stabil: Bernd Spalt wird neuer Commerzbank-Risikochef
Bayer-Aktie steigt: Bayer entscheidet nach Durststrecke wieder einen Glyphosat-Fall in den USA für sich
Suche...
0% Kommission

FL Entertainment Aktie [Valor: 119402751 / ISIN: NL0015000X07]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.12.2023 11:25:28

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

finanzen.net zero FL Entertainment-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

FL Entertainment
8.40 EUR -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Paris – 26 December 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 18 December to 22 December 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-12-18SELL408.550000342.00XAMS
2023-12-19BUY88.50000068.00XAMS
2023-12-19SELL148.550000119.70XAMS
2023-12-20BUY78.50000059.50XAMS
2023-12-21BUY3828.4882203 242.50XAMS
2023-12-21SELL128.550000102.60XAMS
2023-12-22BUY5098.4393914 295.65XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2023.

Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 Marktüberblick: adidas und Puma leiden unter Nike-Zahlen
07:34 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kleines Plus vor der Weihnachtspause
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
22.12.23 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'603.41 19.57 GXSSMU
Short 11'848.97 13.68 SMIUBU
Short 12'302.89 8.75 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'119.33 27.12.2023 11:17:29
Long 10'690.08 19.23 SSQMSU
Long 10'435.60 13.52 SSOMSU
Long 10'017.10 8.99 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zwei Aktien treiben Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF an
Hedgefonds-Manager Doug Kass nennt Crash der Apple-Aktie eine von "10 Überraschungen in 2024"
Reaper Financial-Chef Patrick Riley rechnet mit neuem Allzeithoch für Ripple
Bitcoin mit deutlichen Verlusten: Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Droht Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola die Pleite? So hoch ist die Chance laut Experten wirklich
BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
NVIDIA-Chef: KI ist in 5 Jahren konkurrenzfähig zu Menschen
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba am Vormittag in Grün
Feiertagspause vorüber: SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich im Plus
Goldman Sachs-Experten schätzen die Lage am Ölmarkt 2024 pessimistischer ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit