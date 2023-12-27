|
27.12.2023 11:25:28
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 26 December 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 18 December to 22 December 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2023-12-18
|SELL
|40
|8.550000
|342.00
|XAMS
|2023-12-19
|BUY
|8
|8.500000
|68.00
|XAMS
|2023-12-19
|SELL
|14
|8.550000
|119.70
|XAMS
|2023-12-20
|BUY
|7
|8.500000
|59.50
|XAMS
|2023-12-21
|BUY
|382
|8.488220
|3 242.50
|XAMS
|2023-12-21
|SELL
|12
|8.550000
|102.60
|XAMS
|2023-12-22
|BUY
|509
|8.439391
|4 295.65
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
Attachment
