25.09.2023 19:00:00

FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

FL Entertainment
8.95 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Paris – 25 September 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 18 September to 22 September 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-09-18BUY48.95000035.80XAMS
2023-09-22BUY1608.9500001 432.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q3 2023 results: 9 November 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

