|
10.07.2023 19:03:59
FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – 10 July 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 3 July and 10 July 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|125933432
|50.00 %
|19.00 %
|Siemens Energy AG. / Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|127304657
|59.00 %
|16.50 %
|AMS AG
|125933433
|49.00 %
|15.00 %
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2023-07-04
|BUY
|118
|8.992373
|1 061.10
|XAMS
|2023-07-05
|BUY
|425
|8.950000
|3 803.75
|XAMS
|2023-07-06
|BUY
|600
|8.950000
|5 370.00
|XAMS
|2023-07-07
|BUY
|407
|8.950000
|3 642.65
|XAMS
|2023-07-07
|SELL
|10
|9.100000
|91.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
H1 2023 results: 2 August 2023
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15
Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
Barrier Reverse Convertibles, abgekürzt BRCs, sind strukturierte Finanzprodukte. Sie kombinieren eine festverzinsliche Komponente mit einer Option auf ein oder mehrere Basiswerte. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick auf den Schweizer BRC Markt. In welcher Marktphase funktionieren sie am besten und wie sieht es mit dem Risiko aus, diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Manuel Dürr weiter.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsarmer Wochenauftakt: SMI geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst leicht im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Markt waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den ersten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls etwas fester. Die US-Börsen laufen zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}