SMI 10'644 0.3%  SPI 13'953 0.4%  Dow 32'136 0.9%  DAX 14'933 1.1%  Euro 0.9947 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'119 1.3%  Gold 1'982 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'779 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9276 0.1%  Öl 73.6 1.6% 
20.03.2023 19:23:50

FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions

FL Entertainment
8.60 EUR 0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Paris – March 20, 2023

Share Transactions Disclosure

FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from March 13 to March 17, 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2023-03-14BUY728.560000616.32XAMS
2023-03-15BUY3678.5163493 125.50XAMS
2023-03-17SELL1508.5800001 287.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda
Q1 2023 results: 30 May 2023

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com

Press Relations

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About FL Entertainment

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur,
FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS

Attachment


Stimmung hellt sich nach CS-Übernahme auf: SMI kämpft sich letztlich über die Nulllinie -- DAX beendet volatilen Handelstag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben

Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der SMI drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.

