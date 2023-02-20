|
20.02.2023 18:44:39
FL Entertainment: weekly share transactions
Press Release
Paris – February 20th, 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from February 13th to February 17th, 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on June 30, 2022.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Lucid Group Inc.
|124058618
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Tesla Inc. / Volkswagen AG (Vz)
|124058619
|55.00 %
|18.30 %
|Rivian Automotive Aktie
|124058620
|55.00 %
|16.60 %
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2023-02-13
|BUY
|200
|8.685000
|1,737.00
|XAMS
|2023-02-13
|SELL
|33
|8.719697
|287.75
|XAMS
|2023-02-15
|SELL
|12
|8.700000
|104.40
|XAMS
|2023-02-16
|BUY
|263
|8.669011
|2,279.95
|XAMS
|2023-02-16
|SELL
|18
|8.700000
|156.60
|XAMS
|2023-02-17
|SELL
|1
|8.700000
|8.70
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://fl-entertainment.com/) under the section «Investor Relations».
Agenda
FY 2022 results: 16 March 2023
Investor Relations
Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – c.cohen@flentertainment.com
Press Relations
Anne-France Malrieu - afmalrieu@image7.fr
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gambling, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2021, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, of €3.5bn and €609m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu FL Entertainment N.V. Registered Shs
Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen
Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagsbedingt keine Impulse von der Wall Street: SMI und DAX schliessen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die heimische Börse schloss einen ruhigen Montagshandel letztlich mit einem leichten Plus ab. Der DAX zeigte sich stabil. Die Wall Street bleibt zum Wochenstart feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Montag Gewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}