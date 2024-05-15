Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.05.2024 17:40:00

FL Entertainment Becomes Banijay Group

Press Release

Paris – May 15th, 2024

FL ENTERTAINMENT BECOMES BANIJAY GROUP

ACCELERATING OUR AMBITION AS EUROPEAN LEADER
IN THE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT SPACE

FL Entertainment, a global entrepreneur-led Entertainment leader, listed on Euronext Amsterdam, today announces a group-wide global rebrand1.

Leveraging the powerful, world-renowned Banijay brand, which has established itself as a beacon for innovation and creativity in the Entertainment space globally, FL Entertainment has been renamed Banijay Group. The new branding reflects the ambition of the Group to be the leading European leader in the global entertainment space. Banijay Group will now comprise:

  • Banijay Entertainment – the leading Content production & distribution business (formerly "Banijay”). With 130+ production companies across 21 territories, the content powerhouse creates and distributes culture-defining IP for audiences globally.

  • Banijay Live – formalizing our live experiences business (previously "Banijay Events”) and cementing its ambition to be a consolidator in this market. With Balich Wonder Studio and a minority investment in The Independents, the leading player in live experiences specializes in the production of institutional ceremonies and live events in the sports, luxury and fashion industries.

  • Banijay Gaming – regrouping our Online sports betting and gaming activities. The consumer-facing brands "Betclic” and "Bet at Home” – leaders in several European countries, and Africa – remain unchanged.

From a financial reporting perspective, Banijay Group will continue to report at the level of its two business segments:

  • Content production & distribution, incorporating Banijay Entertainment and Banijay Live, which are supported by the same central team, and are led by CEO Marco Bassetti.

  • Online sports betting & gaming, incorporating Banijay Gaming led by CEO Nicolas Béraud.

François Riahi, CEO of Banijay Group, said: "This strategic rebranding reflects the complementarity nature of our existing activities and underlines our ambition as an integrated and diversified Entertainment leader. Banijay Group gathers an incredible amount of talent, committed to create passion, emotion and to conceive entertaining experiences for the general public globally.”

As part of the official rebranding, each business pillar also takes on a new strapline illustrative of its activities:

  • Banijay Group: Creators for Life.
  • Banijay Entertainment: Let’s Show the World.
  • Banijay Live: Experiences Without Limits.
  • Banijay Gaming: More to Play For.

*****

All rebrand assets are available by clicking here.

Press Relations Banijay Group

flentertainment@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: FLE NA, Reuters: FLE.AS).

1 Subject to shareholders’ approval at the next Annual General Meeting on May 23rd

Attachment


